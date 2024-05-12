From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Memorial Vigil and March for Journalists Murdered by Israel
141 so far as Israel pursues genocide of Palestine
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, May 11) - Shireen Abu Akleh was among the 141 Palestinian journalists targeted and killed by Israel as it pursues its goal of erasing the people and culture of Palestine.
Organized by the Climate Justice Street Mural Arts Project, about three hundred participants assembled in Harry Bridges Plaza, directly in front of the Ferry Building. They made signs, including one each bearing the name of a murdered journalists. After several speeches, a procession that included several clerics walked to the "Cupid's Span" sculpture. There, a memorial ceremony honoring the memory of each slain journalist by name was held.
The event was co-sponsored by several organizations including the National Writers Union, Committee to Protect Journalists, MECA, AROC, JVP BA, Kehilla Synagogue MEPC & CFP, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire-SF Bay Area, and Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area.
The Israeli military has now begun its promised attack on Rapha, previously the "safe Zone" it has declared and to which over a million homeless and starving Palestinian refugees have fled. Both the UN and US government officials have predicted that such an attack would result in a humanitarian catastrophe on top of the existing humanitarian catastrophe.
So Biden's "red line" has been crossed and the world waits to hear that the US will now expand its token "pause" in arms shipment to Israel. So far, silence. Netanyahu continues to extend his middle finger to a humiliated President Biden. The obscenity of the US demanding that Israel do "more" to protect civilians is revealed. Israel's principal goal is the fulfillment of Golda Meir's view that "there is no such thing as Palestinians," i.e., the genocide of Palestine. The evidence lies in the destruction of Gaza's universities, mosques, schools, housing, health care system, food production, media, children and even humanitarian assistance facilities. This evidence is overwhelming.
Just as Hitler did not wipe out the world's Jews, nor will Netanyahu wipe out Palestine. As the Nazi army discovered at Stalingrad, tanks, artillery and bombers are useless against fighters embedded in the rubble of a leveled city. Israel is now fighting "fierce battles" in areas of northern Gaza previously declared "clear" of Hamas. Armies need to "win" while politicized guerilla armies need only to survive and this they are doing. Israel's future is not bright.
See all high resolution photos here.
