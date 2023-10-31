From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Oct 31 2023 (Updated 11/24/23)Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
Seven Weeks of Israeli Blockade and Bombings Leaves Gazans Struggling to Survive
The state of Israel was in the process of normalizing relations with surrounding Arab nations, ignoring the aspirations of Palestinians in the occupied territories to live freely. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ultra-nationalist zionist government thought it could keep a lid on the Gaza Strip by supporting Hamas financially, in order to divide Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and sabotage a two-state solution, meanwhile expanding settlements and supporting settler-driven terror in the West Bank. That strategy was proven deadly wrong when Hamas broke through several points in the wall surrounding Gaza, as well as flying over it at dawn on October 7, launching an unprecedented attack utilizing paragliders, motorcyles, and other vehicles to swoop in and kill 1,200 Israelis and international travelers and take over 200 hostages.
Israel retaliated with a total blockade of Gaza cutting off food, water, electricity, and fuel supplies, collectively punishing Gaza's 2.3 million residents. In the first week alone, Israel dropped over 6,000 bombs and missiles on the Gaza Strip, more than the US dropped on the entire country of Afghanistan in any given year. The bombings have continued since, nearly 24 hours a day. Israel ordered all residents of northern Gaza to move south, and hundreds of thousands did at first while others tried to hold on, fearing a second Nakba and that they would never be allowed to return to their homes. Israel's far-right government ministers have openly advocated for genocide and mass expulsion of Palestinians, suggesting that all Gazans be permanently pushed into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, a "voluntary resettlement."
The level of destruction in Gaza in just seven weeks is staggering. Over 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced and face serious malnutrition and dehydration, as well as bombings in southern Gaza, which was promised by Israel to be safer. Nearly 15,000 have been killed, a third of whom are children, with tens of thousands injured. The actual death toll is certainly higher with many unaccounted for, likely buried under rubble as Israel levels entire neighborhoods. Around 50% of all residential housing in the strip has been destroyed. Water wells and other critical infrastructure has been permanently destroyed. Israel has killed at least 200 medical and aid workers, and over 65 journalists. It has bombed and raided hospitals, schools, churches, mosques, UN facilities and more, often where war refugees were seeking shelter from bombings elsewhere, allowing in barely enough supplies to keep the population from completely starving to death. Communications networks and internet access have gone dark repeatedly. Fears of an epidemic outbreak and general health emergency grow as the majority of hospitals have been forced to close and conditions continue to deteriorate.
Additionally, thousands of Gazans who worked in southern Israel were imprisoned, with multiple reports of beatings and denial of food and water. In the West Bank, Israel has abducted/arrested over a thousand Palestinians and killed more than 200. Israeli settlers have taken the war as a green light to attack Palestinians and have killed at least eight, including one child.
A four-day truce finally began on November 24, with Israeli hostages expected to be traded for imprisoned Palestinian women and children, many if not most of whom have been held without charges. It is expected that more aid trucks will be allowed to enter the strip during the truce, but Israel has promised to continue its relentless war on Gaza once the truce ends.
Reports from the Gaza Strip:
Israel bombs Gaza's only operating wheat mill | Israel turns Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza into detention center | Six premature babies dead as Gaza's hospitals attacked by Israel | Israel targets school in Al-Shati refugee camp with white phosphorus | Thousands of Gaza workers go 'missing' in Israel amid wartime mass arrests | Ignore Israeli and Western Propaganda, Palestinians in Gaza Need the Genocide to Stop | Extremely Helpless as the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians Continues | Instagram / Facebook / Meta Censoring Palestinian Voices During Latest Israeli Siege on Gaza | Israeli Missiles Killed Eleven Journalists In Gaza In One Week | Loved Ones Lost and Ordered by Israel to Leave Our Home in Gaza | A Tiny Glimpse of the Terrors We Are Living in Gaza | Almost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is Genocide
Reports from the West Bank:
Israeli Attacks Across Occupied West Bank on November 18 | West Bank Update: Israeli Forces Abduct 59 Palestinians, Including Women, Injure Dozens | Headlines from the Occupied West Bank: IDF and Colonizers Continue Reign of Terror | Israeli Forces Abduct Seventy-One Palestinians in the West Bank | Israeli Army Kills Three Palestinians In Jenin | Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palestinian Child In Beit Ummar | Palestinians in occupied West Bank face closures, harassment and attacks | Israeli Soldiers Shoot Ten Palestinians In Nablus | Israeli Colonizer Kills A Palestinian Man Near Salfit | Israeli Colonizers Abduct Two Palestinians, Burn Lands, Near Nablus | Israeli Colonizers Injure Five Palestinians Near Ramallah | Israeli Colonizers Attack Palestinians Near Nablus | Israeli Colonizers Injure Many Palestinians Near Hebron | Israeli Colonizers Attack Palestinians, Soldiers Injure Three In Jerusalem | October 24, 2023: Summary of Israeli Violations Against Palestinians in the Occupied West | Army Kills Six Palestinians, Including Four Children, In West Bank | Israeli Army Abducts 141 Palestinians From West Bank | Jewish extremists plan to "lynch" Palestinians in chat apps | Israeli Army Abducts 65 Palestinians In West Bank on October 16 | Israeli Soldiers Abduct 40 Palestinians In West Bank
Analysis:
Palestina: Gaza necesita nuestra ayuda | Call for nuke-free zone in MidEast a first as OIC blasts Israel, calls for real action | "Breaking AIPAC" | How much oil and gas does Palestine have? | México: Solidaridad con Palestina | Enlaces Red Latina sin fronteras: Palestina | Genocidio: La ética está muerta… | The Israel-Palestine Conflict as an Echo of the Holocaust | Palestine Resists US-Sponsored Israeli Occupation-Pacifica's Capitalism, Race & Democracy | Remembering the Nakba in Light of the Hamas Surprise Attack of October 2023 | "Israel's 9/11" Is a Slogan to Rationalize Open-Ended Killing of Palestinian Civilians | Israel Can't Imprison Two Million Gazans Without Paying a Cruel Price - Gideon Levy | Congress Must Address the Root Cause of Violence and Stop Arming Israel
Resources and Further Information:
United Nations/UNRWA Gaza updates | Inside West Bank district under harsh Israeli lockdown since Hamas attack | Journalist casualties in the Israel-Gaza war | 'Arrested, tortured and insulted', say workers returned to Gaza by Israel | Expel all Palestinians from Gaza, recommends Israeli gov’t ministry | Netanyahu declares a ‘second war of independence’ as fears for Gazans grow | Dirty secret of Israel’s weapons exports: They’re tested on Palestinians | For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces | Blowback: How Israel Went From Helping Create Hamas to Bombing It | Gaza War Legal & Policy Resources
Israel retaliated with a total blockade of Gaza cutting off food, water, electricity, and fuel supplies, collectively punishing Gaza's 2.3 million residents. In the first week alone, Israel dropped over 6,000 bombs and missiles on the Gaza Strip, more than the US dropped on the entire country of Afghanistan in any given year. The bombings have continued since, nearly 24 hours a day. Israel ordered all residents of northern Gaza to move south, and hundreds of thousands did at first while others tried to hold on, fearing a second Nakba and that they would never be allowed to return to their homes. Israel's far-right government ministers have openly advocated for genocide and mass expulsion of Palestinians, suggesting that all Gazans be permanently pushed into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, a "voluntary resettlement."
The level of destruction in Gaza in just seven weeks is staggering. Over 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced and face serious malnutrition and dehydration, as well as bombings in southern Gaza, which was promised by Israel to be safer. Nearly 15,000 have been killed, a third of whom are children, with tens of thousands injured. The actual death toll is certainly higher with many unaccounted for, likely buried under rubble as Israel levels entire neighborhoods. Around 50% of all residential housing in the strip has been destroyed. Water wells and other critical infrastructure has been permanently destroyed. Israel has killed at least 200 medical and aid workers, and over 65 journalists. It has bombed and raided hospitals, schools, churches, mosques, UN facilities and more, often where war refugees were seeking shelter from bombings elsewhere, allowing in barely enough supplies to keep the population from completely starving to death. Communications networks and internet access have gone dark repeatedly. Fears of an epidemic outbreak and general health emergency grow as the majority of hospitals have been forced to close and conditions continue to deteriorate.
Additionally, thousands of Gazans who worked in southern Israel were imprisoned, with multiple reports of beatings and denial of food and water. In the West Bank, Israel has abducted/arrested over a thousand Palestinians and killed more than 200. Israeli settlers have taken the war as a green light to attack Palestinians and have killed at least eight, including one child.
A four-day truce finally began on November 24, with Israeli hostages expected to be traded for imprisoned Palestinian women and children, many if not most of whom have been held without charges. It is expected that more aid trucks will be allowed to enter the strip during the truce, but Israel has promised to continue its relentless war on Gaza once the truce ends.
Reports from the Gaza Strip:
Israel bombs Gaza's only operating wheat mill | Israel turns Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza into detention center | Six premature babies dead as Gaza's hospitals attacked by Israel | Israel targets school in Al-Shati refugee camp with white phosphorus | Thousands of Gaza workers go 'missing' in Israel amid wartime mass arrests | Ignore Israeli and Western Propaganda, Palestinians in Gaza Need the Genocide to Stop | Extremely Helpless as the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians Continues | Instagram / Facebook / Meta Censoring Palestinian Voices During Latest Israeli Siege on Gaza | Israeli Missiles Killed Eleven Journalists In Gaza In One Week | Loved Ones Lost and Ordered by Israel to Leave Our Home in Gaza | A Tiny Glimpse of the Terrors We Are Living in Gaza | Almost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is Genocide
Reports from the West Bank:
Israeli Attacks Across Occupied West Bank on November 18 | West Bank Update: Israeli Forces Abduct 59 Palestinians, Including Women, Injure Dozens | Headlines from the Occupied West Bank: IDF and Colonizers Continue Reign of Terror | Israeli Forces Abduct Seventy-One Palestinians in the West Bank | Israeli Army Kills Three Palestinians In Jenin | Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palestinian Child In Beit Ummar | Palestinians in occupied West Bank face closures, harassment and attacks | Israeli Soldiers Shoot Ten Palestinians In Nablus | Israeli Colonizer Kills A Palestinian Man Near Salfit | Israeli Colonizers Abduct Two Palestinians, Burn Lands, Near Nablus | Israeli Colonizers Injure Five Palestinians Near Ramallah | Israeli Colonizers Attack Palestinians Near Nablus | Israeli Colonizers Injure Many Palestinians Near Hebron | Israeli Colonizers Attack Palestinians, Soldiers Injure Three In Jerusalem | October 24, 2023: Summary of Israeli Violations Against Palestinians in the Occupied West | Army Kills Six Palestinians, Including Four Children, In West Bank | Israeli Army Abducts 141 Palestinians From West Bank | Jewish extremists plan to "lynch" Palestinians in chat apps | Israeli Army Abducts 65 Palestinians In West Bank on October 16 | Israeli Soldiers Abduct 40 Palestinians In West Bank
Analysis:
Palestina: Gaza necesita nuestra ayuda | Call for nuke-free zone in MidEast a first as OIC blasts Israel, calls for real action | "Breaking AIPAC" | How much oil and gas does Palestine have? | México: Solidaridad con Palestina | Enlaces Red Latina sin fronteras: Palestina | Genocidio: La ética está muerta… | The Israel-Palestine Conflict as an Echo of the Holocaust | Palestine Resists US-Sponsored Israeli Occupation-Pacifica's Capitalism, Race & Democracy | Remembering the Nakba in Light of the Hamas Surprise Attack of October 2023 | "Israel's 9/11" Is a Slogan to Rationalize Open-Ended Killing of Palestinian Civilians | Israel Can't Imprison Two Million Gazans Without Paying a Cruel Price - Gideon Levy | Congress Must Address the Root Cause of Violence and Stop Arming Israel
Resources and Further Information:
United Nations/UNRWA Gaza updates | Inside West Bank district under harsh Israeli lockdown since Hamas attack | Journalist casualties in the Israel-Gaza war | 'Arrested, tortured and insulted', say workers returned to Gaza by Israel | Expel all Palestinians from Gaza, recommends Israeli gov’t ministry | Netanyahu declares a ‘second war of independence’ as fears for Gazans grow | Dirty secret of Israel’s weapons exports: They’re tested on Palestinians | For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces | Blowback: How Israel Went From Helping Create Hamas to Bombing It | Gaza War Legal & Policy Resources
2023-10-31 Three Activists Detained at Climate Protest for Crossing Beale Air Force Base Gate Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Anti-War | Central Valley | California | U.S.2023-09-29 California Climate Justice Actions in Coordination with Massive New York City March Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California2023-08-19 Environmentalists Speak Out Against Airport Expansion as Climate Disasters Accelerate Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay2023-08-12 Starbucks Bus Tour Stops in San Francisco, Rallies with Allies to Support Unionization Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | Peninsula | California | U.S.2023-07-19 Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding Demanded as Wells Fargo Operations Shut Down Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.2023-07-13 Demonstrations Wrack France, Boiling Over After Police Murder of Youth Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | International | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights2023-07-02 A Call for Pride to Return to its Roots as a Riot in Defense of LGBTQ+ Rights Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | San Francisco2023-05-31 Reactionary "Street Art" Campaign Backed by Billionaire Michael Moritz Targeted by Graffiti Artists Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Drug War | Arts + Action | San Francisco2023-05-27 Long-Time Industry Goal Is to Hamper CEQA by Expanding Exemptions, Limiting Challenges Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections2023-05-25 Critics Say Bankruptcy Stiff-Arms Sexual Abuse Survivors by Limiting Their Options in Court Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2023-04-25 Tradition of Revolutionary Protest Continues in Paris and Across France as Labor Fights On Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | International | Government & Elections
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network