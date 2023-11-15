top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Israel turns Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza into detention center

by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor
Wed, Nov 15, 2023 3:27PM
The Israeli forces stormed in large numbers the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and turned it into military barracks and a detention center, where patients, displaced persons, and healthcare professionals are subjected to different forms of abuse, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on Wednesday.

Euro-Med Monitor expressed fears of killings and executions as its team documented sporadic gunfire in the hospital since the early minutes of the raid, stressing that the al-Shifa Complex did not witness any gunfire other than from the Israeli forces.
sm_gaza_hospital_babies_1_1.jpg
original image (8000x6512)
The Israeli forces stormed in large numbers the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and turned it into military barracks and a detention center, where patients, displaced persons, and healthcare professionals are subjected to different forms of abuse, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on Wednesday.

Euro-Med Monitor expressed fears of killings and executions as its team documented sporadic gunfire in the hospital since the early minutes of the raid, stressing that the al-Shifa Complex did not witness any gunfire other than from the Israeli forces.


The Geneva-based organisation highlighted that the Israeli army is the only party controlling the scene inside the al-Shifa Medical Complex, amid a total media blackout. No third party or international organisation was permitted to be present inside, which raises doubts about any Israeli narrative that would be released later.

Euro-Med Monitor further pointed out that the Israeli allegations about the use of the al-Shifa Medical Complex for military purposes do not require extended hours of searching and raiding. Therefore, there are concerns that the army might be creating the scene that might be released later.

The Israeli army has deliberately exaggerated over the past few days the goal of storming the al-Shifa Complex, portraying it as a military achievement, and inciting its soldiers against the medical facility.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor calls on the Israeli army to withdraw from the al-Shifa Complex immediately, and fulfill its obligations under the law of armed conflicts, which requires parties to an armed conflict to ensure the protection of relief and health personnel and medical facilities, and not to restrict their work in any way.
For more information: https://euromedmonitor.org/en/article/5947...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code