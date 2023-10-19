top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International Anti-War

Israeli Army Abducts 141 Palestinians From West Bank

by IMEMC
Thu, Oct 19, 2023 8:24PM
Israeli soldiers abducted at least 141 from their homes and many buildings, while Israeli colonizers attacked Palestinians, their homes, and lands and destroyed property across the occupied West Bank.
west-bank_invaded_imemc.jpg
In Jericho, in the northeastern West Bank, the soldiers stormed and ransacked several homes and abducted Ayyoub Omran Al-Alam after detonating the main door of his home in Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, south of the city.

The soldiers also fired many live rounds in the refugee camp and targeted a local school for girls with gas bombs and concussion grenades.

In Hebron, in the occupied West Bank’s southern part, Israeli colonizers attacked homes in Masafer Yatta, south of the city, and attacked homes, wounding two children ages six and four.

The colonizers damaged water tanks and irrigation networks, uprooted many saplings in the Shu’ab Al-Batem area, and spilled all the water that was reserved in water tanks. The Palestinians in the area had to buy water tanks after the army prevented them from digging wells.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded the Deheishe refugee camp south of Bethlehem, searched many homes and buildings, and abducted at least fifty workers from Gaza.

The Palestinian Detainees’ Committee and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said Israeli soldiers abducted more than 850 Palestinians, mostly from Hebron and Jerusalem, since October 7th, and added that the number does not include at least fifty workers who are from the Gaza Strip.

They added that the army abducted at least 6,000 Palestinians from several parts of occupied Palestine since the beginning of this year.

The abducted Palestinians, who are from the West Bank, have been identified as:

Hebron:

Ghaleb Taha Abu Sneina.
Assem Ja’bari.
Mohammad Hussein Abu Hadid.
Farid Salayma.
Ashraf Bader.
Yousef Sarsour.
Shadi Qawasmi.
Mahmoud Dweik.
Mahmoud Abu Fannoun.
Ashraf Taha Abu Sneina.
Luai Gheith.
Ali Zoheir Skafi.
Tareq Ashour.
Zeid Hussein Ja’bari.
Yazan Nather.
Yousef Qazzaz.
Emad Jadallah.
Mahmoud Abu Hlayyil.
Salim Rajoub.
Ala Rib’ey.
Shadi Nammoura.
Jadallah Rajoub.
Osama Shahin.
Yousef Abu Ras.
Nabil Al-Awawda.
Mahmoud Abdul-Jalil Shahateet.
Montaser Shadeed.
Monther Sharawna.
Nayef Rajoub.
Anas Hussein Amro.
Yousef Nassar.
Hani Abu Sbaa’.
Mahmoud Abu Warda.
Ward Ibrahim Awad.
Mahdi Mershed Za’aqeeq.
Mohammad Mershed Za’aqeeq.
Mohannad Mershed Za’aqeeq.
Rasem Aziz Ekhlayyel.
Ali Mohammad Al-Allami.
Mohammad Nabil Za’aqeeq.

Jericho

Ayyoub Omran Al-Allam.

Ramallah:

Hasan Mohammad Asfour.
Yousef Sufian Taha.
Amer Hussin Abu Alia.
Amer Hussein Abu Alia.
Ayyoub Hussein Abu Alia.
Mohammad Ala’ Rimawi.
Hani ‘Aasi.
Fuad ‘Aasi.
Eyad Jaber ‘Aasi.
Rafiq Mafarja.
Mohammad Saleh Dar Mousa.
Islam Saleh Dar Mousa.
Mohammad Jamil Bader.
Montaser Mohammad Bader.
Mohammad Tha’er Bader.
Maan Saleh Mafarja.
Adeeb Mohammad Mafarja.
Mohammad Jamail Mafarja.
Mousa No’man Aasi.
Saif Mousa No’man Aasi.
Shukri Khawaja.
Ahmad Ayed Srour.
Abdul-Rahma Ayed Srour.
Tamim Mohammad Srour.
Soheib Fahmi Srour.
Mos’ab Mohammad Srour.
Mo’tasem Mohammad Srour.
Mohammad Abdul-Karim Srour.
Baker Ahmad Mafarja.
Soheib As-Sour.
Yousef Ali Jabari.
Taiseer Nafe’.
Taleb Taiseer Nafe’.
Walid Abdul-Rahman Nafe’.
Nimir Najeh Nafe’.
Riyad Abdul-Rahim Nasser.
Hasan Yousef.
Taher Falah Nada.
Nasrallah Jamal Tawil.
Yahia Jamal Tawil.

Jerusalem

Ahmad Abu Da’mous.

Tubas

Saed Mohammad Daraghma.
Suleiman Al-Omari.
Eyad Abdul-Aziz Abu Saris.

Bethlehem

Khaled Qassem Sheikh.
Husam Mohammad Shiekh.
Mo’taz Mohammad Shiekh.
Hamada Sadouq.

Nablus

Moayyad Ma’ali.
Jareh Issa Ma’ali.
For more information: https://imemc.org/article/israeli-army-abd...
§Israeli Soldiers Abduct 114 Palestinians In West Bank on October 17
by IMEMC
Thu, Oct 19, 2023 8:47PM
west-bank_idf-abduction.png
On Tuesday dawn, Israeli soldiers abducted at least 114 Palestinians, including 50 workers from the Gaza Strip, in several parts of the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers stormed and ransacked dozens of homes and buildings across the occupied West Bank, causing damage, and installed many additional roadblocks across the occupied West Bank, completely isolating entire communities.

The abductees are from many cities and towns in several governorates across the West Bank, and many of them are former political prisoners.

One of the abducted Palestinians is a lawyer, Asala Abu Khdeir, who was abducted from her home in the Shu’fat refugee camp north of Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Detainees Committee has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted 680 Palestinians in several parts of the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, since October 7th, and added that %25 of the abductees are children, patients, and elders.

It added that most of the abductees are former political prisoners who were taken from their homes after the soldiers stormed them and ransacked them, causing excessive damage, and said that only a few Palestinians were abducted while crossing military roadblocks.

The following names do not include the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, who were abducted after dozens of soldiers invaded the Industrial School in Halhoul, where dozens of Palestinian workers from the Gaza Strip have been staying after the Israeli soldiers detained them in occupied Jerusalem and other parts of the country, and sent them to the West Bank, before abducting him again.

Hebron:

Aziz Dweik.
Maher Bader.
Jamal Natsha.
Issa Ja’bari.
Nizar Ramadan.
Nizar Shehada.
Bassem Za’areer.
Sobhi Qfeisha.
Zeid Juneidi.
Ayman Juneidi.
Fathi Jolani.
Nidal Qawasma.
Issa Saleh.
Fayez Misk.
Hisham Sharabati.
Bara’ Badarin.
Ayman Abu Arqoub.
Anas Mohammad Rawashda.
Anas Ribhi Manasra.
Ismael Abu Fanar.
Kamal Al-Adra.
Baha’ Shanaran.
Anas Rawashda.
Yousef Makhazra.
Samer Dababdsa.
Issa Saleh Amour.

Ramallah:

Khaled Aref Barghouthi.
Mo’nes Eyad Barghouthi.
Hasan Yousef Matar.
Anwar Ahmad Zahran.
Mohammad Monir.
Hamdan Hamed.
Mahmoud Hamdan Hamed.
Islam Zahi Rimawi.
Adnan Hibiyya.
Saleh Atiya.
Mahmoud Shaher Tawil.
Rami Abu Daqqa.
Omar Eyad Al-Azhari.
Abdul-Raze Mhanna.
Baha’ Thaer Shabana.

Jerusalem:

Yazan Ahmad Al-Basity.
Firas Karkour.
Yousef Hasan Al-Masri.
Asala Abu Khdeir.
Emad Sheikh.
Bara’ Abu kafya.

Bethlehem:

Jamal Saad Al-Wahsh, 54.
Ismael Abdullah Al-Arouj, 39.
Abdul-Razeq Badawna. 32.
Ezzeddin Badawna, 32.
Mahdi Omar Badawna 25.
Daoud Mahmoud Khatib, 22.
Odai Adnan Shehada, 27.
Yousef Lahham, 47.
Abdullah Issa Rahhal, 16.
Yasser Abdul-Majid Obeidallah, 54.
Mohammad Wael Manna’, 20.
Jamal Mohammad Shehada, 58.
Bilal Karim Ayyad, 34.
Jamal Jaber Hamamra, 57.
Walid Mohammad Hmeidan.

Nablus:

Amir Khaled Barham.
Abdul-Karim Halabi.
https://imemc.org/article/israeli-soldiers...
