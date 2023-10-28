top
Palestine
protest cheer
Palestine International

Israeli Colonizers Injure Many Palestinians Near Hebron

by IMEMC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 9:44PM
On the evening of October 25, illegal Israeli colonizers attacked and injured many Palestinians before Israeli soldiers abducted two Palestinians, including a young man with special needs, in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank’s southern part.
westbank-settlers-colonizers-attack-palestinians2.png
Rateb Jabour, the coordinator of the National and Popular Committees against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in southern Hebron, said the colonizers attacked many homes in the Khallet Ad-Dabe’ area.

Jabour added that one Palestinian suffered a fracture in his arm, and many others sustained lacerations and bruises before Israeli soldiers abducted Saud Dababsa.

The colonizers also assaulted and tasered Farid Al-Hamamda before Palestinian medics rushed him to a nearby hospital.

It is worth mentioning that Al-Hamamda was assaulted just one day after the colonizers threatened to kill him if he did not leave his home so that they could occupy it.

Furthermore, many colonizers, including some in military uniforms, attacked the home of Samir Al-Hamamda in the Al-Fakheet village and assaulted him, causing many cuts and bruises, before smashing his furniture and belongings and stealing mobile phones and tablets.

In addition, Israeli soldiers abducted a Palestinian with special needs, Yousef Ali Awad, and took him to a nearby military base.

The soldiers also invaded the At-Tuba village and searched several homes, causing damage.

Also, Israeli colonizers attacked several Palestinians while Israeli soldiers were attempting to occupy land owned by Hafeth Al-Hreini to use as a military post at the entrance of the Tiwana village.
For more information: https://imemc.org/article/israeli-colonize...
