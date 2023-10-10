Israeli Soldiers Abduct 40 Palestinians In West Bank by IMEMC

On Monday dawn, Israeli soldiers abducted forty Palestinians, including a father and his son, after the army stormed and ransacked dozens of homes across the occupied West Bank.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency said the soldiers abducted the Palestinians from their homes in Hebron, Bethlehem, Tubas, Tulkarem, Nablus, Jericho, and Jerusalem, in addition to Ramallah and Al-Biereh.



In Hebron, in the occupied West Bank’s southern part, the soldiers abducted Ahmad Rashid Sabarna and his son Yousef, Mershed Mohammad Za’aqeeq, and Ghazi Mohammad ‘Aadi, from their homes in Beit Ummar town, north of the city, Rami Ibrahim Hadoush from Surif town, northwest of Hebron, Ahmad Akram Jouda and Yazan Mohammad Teety from the Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron.



In Salfit, in the central West Bank, the soldiers abducted two young men, Talal Awadallah Abu Asba from Rafat village, west of the city, and Husam Harb from Iskaka village, east of Salfit.



In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted Mahmoud Gharabla, Mustafa Burqan, and Mohammad Hijazi, in addition to Mohannad Abu Roumi, from his home in Al-Ezariyya town, east of the city.



The soldiers also abducted Raed Rayyan from Beit Duqqu, northwest of Jerusalem, who previously held a hunger strike for 113 days protesting his Administrative Detention without charges or trial and was released in June of this year.



In Al-Biereh city, in the central West Bank, the soldiers abducted a young man, Ahmad Tomalieh, after the army invaded the Um Ash-Sharayet neighborhood.



In Nablus, in the northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Maher Al-Qareeb from his home in the Northern Mountain area and Mahmoud Jaber Haj from Talfit town south of the city.



The soldiers also invaded Qabalan town, south of Nablus, and detained eight Palestinians for a few hours before releasing them. One of the eight is an elder who was injured after the soldiers attacked him.



In addition, the army escalated its closures around Nablus city after sealing off many main roads and streets and closing military roadblocks.



In Jenin, in the northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Ahamd Taiseer Khaled from his home in Marka village, south of the city. The soldiers also invaded several towns around Jenin and conducted massive searches.



In Tubas, in the northeastern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Omar Hamza Daraghma and his son Hamza from their home.



In Jericho, the soldiers abducted Ala’ Luay Abdul-Al, 21, from the city, Eyad Adel Al-Mqaiti, 18, from the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, and Ahmad Mohammad Zubeidat, 29, from the Zubeidat village.



In related news, illegal Israeli colonizers hurled stones at many cars driving between Jericho and Ramallah, causing damage and wounding four Palestinians.