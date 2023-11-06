Headlines from the Occupied West Bank: IDF and Colonizers Continue Reign of Terror by IMEMC

Israeli "Defense" Forces and settler colonizers continue to commit murders, abductions, and general terror at an accelerated pace against Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank.

Monday, November 6, 2023:



• Israeli soldiers kill Mohammad Omar Al-Froukh, 16 years of age, from the Al-Isawiya town in East Jerusalem.



• Israeli soldiers kill Mahmoud Ahmad Al-Atrash, 20, injure five in Halhoul town, north of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank’s southern part.



• Israeli soldiers abduct 57 Palestinians from several parts of the occupied West Bank.



• Israeli soldiers abduct a young man from Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.



• Paramilitary Israeli colonizers attack Palestinian farmers in their olive orchards in Qaryout village, south of Nablus, in the northern part of the West Bank.



• Dozens of Israeli colonizers, soldiers and police officers invade courtyards Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem; police attack Palestinians and force them out.



• Israeli soldiers invaded Al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah, in the central West Bank.



• Israeli soldiers shoot a Palestinian in the Al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank.



• Israeli soldiers invade Deir Sharaf town, west of Nablus, in the West Bank’s northern part.



• Israeli soldiers close the northern street of Hizma town, northeast of Jerusalem, with concrete blocks.



• For second day, Israeli soldiers prevent Palestinian farmers from entering their land to pick their olive trees in Rommana town, west of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.



• Israeli soldiers injured two Palestinians, prevent farmers from entering their olive orchards in Tuqu’ town, southeast of Bethlehem.



• Israeli soldiers shoot a Palestinian, abduct eight in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.