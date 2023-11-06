top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International

Headlines from the Occupied West Bank: IDF and Colonizers Continue Reign of Terror

by IMEMC
Mon, Nov 6, 2023 11:01PM
Israeli "Defense" Forces and settler colonizers continue to commit murders, abductions, and general terror at an accelerated pace against Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank.
idf-soldiers-gas_westbank.jpg
Monday, November 6, 2023:

• Israeli soldiers kill Mohammad Omar Al-Froukh, 16 years of age, from the Al-Isawiya town in East Jerusalem.

• Israeli soldiers kill Mahmoud Ahmad Al-Atrash, 20, injure five in Halhoul town, north of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank’s southern part.

• Israeli soldiers abduct 57 Palestinians from several parts of the occupied West Bank.

• Israeli soldiers abduct a young man from Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank.

• Paramilitary Israeli colonizers attack Palestinian farmers in their olive orchards in Qaryout village, south of Nablus, in the northern part of the West Bank.

• Dozens of Israeli colonizers, soldiers and police officers invade courtyards Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem; police attack Palestinians and force them out.

• Israeli soldiers invaded Al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah, in the central West Bank.

• Israeli soldiers shoot a Palestinian in the Al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank.

• Israeli soldiers invade Deir Sharaf town, west of Nablus, in the West Bank’s northern part.

• Israeli soldiers close the northern street of Hizma town, northeast of Jerusalem, with concrete blocks.

• For second day, Israeli soldiers prevent Palestinian farmers from entering their land to pick their olive trees in Rommana town, west of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

• Israeli soldiers injured two Palestinians, prevent farmers from entering their olive orchards in Tuqu’ town, southeast of Bethlehem.

• Israeli soldiers shoot a Palestinian, abduct eight in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
For more information: https://imemc.org/article/headlines-from-o...
