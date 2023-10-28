Israeli Colonizers Attack Palestinians, Soldiers Injure Three In Jerusalem by IMEMC

On the evening of Oct 25, illegal Israeli colonizers attacked many Palestinians before Israeli colonizers attacked the residents, injuring three in the Suwwana neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem in the West Bank.

Media sources said the colonizers came from the Beit Orot illegal colony and gathered in the Suwwana neighborhood.



They added that the colonizers attacked several Palestinians and hurled stones at them, leading to protests.



Israeli soldiers invaded the neighborhood and started attacking the Palestinians while forcing them to leave instead of removing the colonizers.



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said the soldiers shot two Palestinians with rubber-coated steel bullets and assaulted a young man with batons.



The WAFA News agency said the soldiers, stationed at a military roadblock near the colony, have recently been assaulting many Palestinians and forcing some to take pictures posing next to the Israeli flags.