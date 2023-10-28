top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International

Israeli Colonizers Attack Palestinians, Soldiers Injure Three In Jerusalem

by IMEMC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 9:41PM
On the evening of Oct 25, illegal Israeli colonizers attacked many Palestinians before Israeli colonizers attacked the residents, injuring three in the Suwwana neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem in the West Bank.
westbank-settlers-colonizers-attack-palestinians.png
Media sources said the colonizers came from the Beit Orot illegal colony and gathered in the Suwwana neighborhood.

They added that the colonizers attacked several Palestinians and hurled stones at them, leading to protests.

Israeli soldiers invaded the neighborhood and started attacking the Palestinians while forcing them to leave instead of removing the colonizers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said the soldiers shot two Palestinians with rubber-coated steel bullets and assaulted a young man with batons.

The WAFA News agency said the soldiers, stationed at a military roadblock near the colony, have recently been assaulting many Palestinians and forcing some to take pictures posing next to the Israeli flags.
For more information: https://imemc.org/article/israeli-colonize...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code