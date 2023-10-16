Palestine Resists US-Sponsored Israeli Occupation-Pacifica’s Capitalism, Race & Democracy by Pacifica's Capitalism, Racism & Democracy

Pacifica's Capitalism, Race and Democracy covers Israeli's occupation and the war on Gaza.

Palestine Resists US-Sponsored Israeli Occupation-Pacifica’s Capitalism, Race & Democracy



By Capitalism, Race & Democracy - October 16, 2023



For some, Saturday Oct 7th 2023 came as a shock—an “unprovoked” attack on Israel by “terrorists” from Gaza.



For others, the breach of the wall separating the state of Israel from Gaza, a small strip of land packed with over 2 million Palestinians already living on the brink of survival and death, was only the latest manifestation of the 75-year-long occupation of Palestine by the Zionist state of Israel.



We begin today’s coverage with Miko Peled, an Israeli pro-Palestinian activist. Peled not only served in the Israeli Defense Forces, but his father was an IDF general, and his grandfather a signatory of Israel’s Declaration of Independence. Peled is the author of a memoir, “The General’s Son: the Journey of an Israeli in Palestine.” Responding to young supporters of Israel calling for the leveling of Gaza and the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians, Peled shared his insights on the Zionist mindset.Peled went on to highlight the long reach of Zionist propaganda outside of Israel.



***



President Biden did it again. Although Biden has a long history of lying to the public—- from claiming bogus academic accolades during his presidential run in the eighties, to claiming he was arrested in South Africa in the seventies while trying to visit an imprisoned Nelson Mandela— Biden may have outdone himself when he claimed on October 11th that Hamas had beheaded Israeli babies. The White House subsequently clarified that Biden had neither seen nor confirmed the existence of any pictures of beheaded children.



Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté of the Grayzone discuss how atrocity propaganda is manufactured.



***



Despite ramped-up US-Israeli propaganda efforts, there has been an outpouring of support for the people of Palestine all across the world.



In response, some countries subservient to the Zionist project are attempting to censor support of Palestine by banning rallies and even banning the Palestinian flag.



We share a report from PressTV’s Ramin Mazaheri in Paris.



***



One of the scores of rallies in support of Palestine took place in San Francisco on Saturday October 14th 2023 , as thousands condemned the bombing and blockade of Gaza. Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer reports.



***



Israel has a sad record of not only oppressing the people of Palestine, but along with the US, also supporting genocidal governments from Latin America to Africa. A stark example of this was Israel’s decades-long support of Apartheid South Africa.



Mametlwe Sebei, president of the General and Industrial Workers Union Of South Africa, explains why Israel is itself an apartheid state. According Sebei, Zionist apartheid is even more genocidal than former South African apartheid because, unlike the South African variety, Israel doesn’t need Palestinian labor.



***



At a recent conference in Santa Cruz, California, Hatem Bazian spoke to Steve Zeltzer about the current situation regarding Zionism and Palestine. Hatem Bazian is Chair and Founder of the Islamophobia Research and Documentation Project at the Center for Race and Gender at UC Berkeley..



***



Among the many actions across the globe, thousands rallied in Times Square in New York City on Friday the 13th in support of Palestine. Mitchel Cohen of WBAI Pacifica spoke with a former Gaza resident who was present at the rally.



***



Writer Ahmed Abu Artema, one of the founders of Gaza’s mass nonviolent mobilization, the Great March of Return, sent this voice message to The Electronic Intifada by WhatsApp from Gaza on October 14, 2023.



This week’s edition of Capitalism, Race & Democracy. We thank all of Pacifica’s sister stations and affiliates who contribute to the production of this show. Today’s program was produced by the Capitalism, Race, & Democracy collective, with contributions from Steve Zeltzer, Freddy Libertad, and Polina Vasiliev.



Thanks for listening.



Music:



SHADIA MANSOUR Ft M1 (DEAD PREZ)-AL KUFIYYEH 3ARABEYYEH



Ana Tijoux – Somos Sur ft. Shadia Mansour (Official Music Video)



Lowkey – Long Live Palestine ft Frankie Boyle, Maverick Sabre (Part 3) [Music Video] | GRM Daily