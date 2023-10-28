Israeli Colonizers Abduct Two Palestinians, Burn Lands, Near Nablus by IMEMC

On October 28, illegal Israeli colonizers abducted two Palestinians and burnt Palestinian lands near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank’s northern part.

Media sources said the colonizers assaulted two Palestinians on their lands near Sebastia town, northwest of Nablus, and dragged them away.



They added that Israeli soldiers were present in the area, and it is not known whether the Palestinians, whose identity remained unknown, were handed to the army.



The colonizers also burnt Palestinian lands in the same area after forcing the Palestinian farmers to leave.



Furthermore, Israeli soldiers abducted a young man after assaulting him near the Al-Bathan town, east of Nablus.