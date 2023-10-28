From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israeli Colonizers Attack Palestinians Near Nablus
On October 26, illegal Israeli colonizers attacked Palestinian farmers in Qusra town, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank’s northern part.
Fuad Hasan, a local nonviolent activist against Israel’s illegal colonialist activities, said the colonizers attacked many Palestinian farmers while picking their olive orchards.
Hasan added that the colonizers threatened to shoot the Palestinians if they did not leave their lands before many locals intercepted them and forced the Israeli assailants to leave.
In related news, a paramilitary Israeli colonizer fired live rounds at a car while its owner was trying to fix it after a mechanical error on the street between Gosh Etzion and Efrat illegal colonies near Bethlehem.
All of Israel’s colonies in the occupied West Bank, including those in and around occupied East Jerusalem, are illegal under International Law, the Fourth Geneva Convention in addition to various United Nations and Security Council resolutions. They also constitute war crimes under International Law.
Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states: “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.” It also prohibits the “individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory.”
For more information: https://imemc.org/article/israeli-colonize...
