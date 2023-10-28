top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International

Israeli Colonizer Kills A Palestinian Man Near Salfit

by IMEMC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 9:58PM
An illegal paramilitary Israeli colonizer shot and killed, on the morning of October 28, a Palestinian man while he was picking olives on his land, in the central West Bank town of As-Sawiya, east of Salfit, the Ministry of Health confirmed.
westbank-settlers-colonizers-attack-palestinians6.jpg
[Bilal Mohammad Saleh, 40, was killed from bullets fired by an Israeli colonist.]


The Ministry announced the death of Bilal Mohammad Saleh, 40, after he was shot in the chest by an Israeli settler, in As-Sawiya town.

Saleh sustained a critical injury and was reported to have lost an excess of blood due to the difficulty in transporting him to the hospital.

It was added that Saleh, a father of four children, was picking olives with his family at the time, and that his family witnessed the shooting.

With the murder of Saleh, the West Bank death toll since October 7, rose to 111 Palestinians, with 1,950 citizens wounded by settlers and occupation forces.

Later, hundreds of citizens gathered in front of Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit to receive the body of the slain man, and marched toward As-Sawiya.

Mourners carried the body of the slain man wrapped in the Palestinian flag, on their shoulders, and marched through the streets condemning the escalating crimes by the Israeli regime and its illegal settlers.

Participants performed the funeral prayer over the body of the slain man in the local mosque, before burying him in the town’s cemetery.
For more information: https://imemc.org/article/israeli-settler-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code