Israeli Colonizer Kills A Palestinian Man Near Salfit by IMEMC

An illegal paramilitary Israeli colonizer shot and killed, on the morning of October 28, a Palestinian man while he was picking olives on his land, in the central West Bank town of As-Sawiya, east of Salfit, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

[Bilal Mohammad Saleh, 40, was killed from bullets fired by an Israeli colonist.]





The Ministry announced the death of Bilal Mohammad Saleh, 40, after he was shot in the chest by an Israeli settler, in As-Sawiya town.



Saleh sustained a critical injury and was reported to have lost an excess of blood due to the difficulty in transporting him to the hospital.



It was added that Saleh, a father of four children, was picking olives with his family at the time, and that his family witnessed the shooting.



With the murder of Saleh, the West Bank death toll since October 7, rose to 111 Palestinians, with 1,950 citizens wounded by settlers and occupation forces.



Later, hundreds of citizens gathered in front of Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit to receive the body of the slain man, and marched toward As-Sawiya.



Mourners carried the body of the slain man wrapped in the Palestinian flag, on their shoulders, and marched through the streets condemning the escalating crimes by the Israeli regime and its illegal settlers.



Participants performed the funeral prayer over the body of the slain man in the local mosque, before burying him in the town’s cemetery.