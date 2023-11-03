top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine

Israel targets school in Al-Shati refugee camp with white phosphorus

by Omar Alothmani
Fri, Nov 3, 2023 4:01AM
The local Al-Aqsa channel reported that Israeli war jets targeted an UNRWA school in the Al-Shati camp with internationally banned incendiary white phosphorus weapons.
02.11.2023 - Update : 02.11.2023
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-aircraft-targets-un-agency-schoolyard-in-refugee-camp-west-of-gaza-city/3041035

ISTANBUL, Türkiye

Israeli fighter jets on Thursday targeted a school affiliated with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA in a refugee camp west of Gaza City with smoke bombs.

In the video, smoke can be seen billowing from the bombs as they are being dropped in the schoolyard of the agency, where a number of displaced people have taken refuge due to relentless Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Oct. 7.

“They are targeting schools with phosphorus,” said a member of the public in the video, pointing to one of the smoke bombs.

Under the Geneva Convention, attacking schools is prohibited, as they are civilian facilities. Israel has targeted schools as well as hospital, houses, and house of worship, claiming military targets were there or nearby.

As of 0725GMT, no media outlets had reported any injuries resulting from the strike, and no official Palestinian or Israeli sources have commented on the incident.

The smoke from white phosphorus, when inhaled, can cause sudden lung injuries and suffocation.

White phosphorus can cause second- and third-degree burns to the skin and readily ignites upon contact with oxygen. When used as a bomb, it not only has explosive effects but also leads to fires.

*Writing by Rania Abu Shamala
