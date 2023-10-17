top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International Anti-War

Extremely Helpless as the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians Continues

by Afaf Ahmed
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 11:50AM
"There are people who still believe that Israel is 'responding' — lovely (as IDF bombs explode nearby) — that Israel is reponding to what Palestinians have done. How could an occupier ever be 'responding' or 'protecting itself'? Does a rapist say that they raped the person because they were trying to protect themselves from the victim? I don't think so."
[video 2:09]

Afaf Ahmed is reporting from Gaza as Israel relentlessly bombs the territory, killing thousands and flattening neighborhoods. She and her family have now evacuated their home by the order of Israel, from Gaza City in the north to Khan Younis in the south. After ordering the expulsion, the IDF bombs the southern Gaza Strip as well. These are videos she shared on October 15, 16, and 17, 2023.


See also:

Loved Ones Lost and Ordered by Israel to Leave Our Home in Gaza
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/15/18859599.php

A Tiny Glimpse of the Terrors We Are Living in Gaza
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/14/18859596.php

Almost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is Genocide
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/11/18859525.php


Videos and photo republished here with permission.
§A Doctor is saddened by the death of his son and the injury of his children
by Afaf Ahmed
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 11:50AM
🇵🇸 #Palestine || A Doctor is saddened by the death of his son and the injury of his children and family while providing medical care to injuries in the hospital.

I cant imagine what thoughts were running through his mind from the moment he was told he had to identify one of the slain Palestinians that might be related to him, to the moment he realized it was actually his son.
§Child Yasir Abu Marsa has survived with his mother from an Israeli air strike in Gaza
by Afaf Ahmed
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 11:50AM
Child Yasir Abu Marsa has survived with his mother from an Israeli air strike in Gaza and they are receiving medical treatment in the Shefa hospital.

These are scenes he will never be able to forget or remove from his mind.
§Overwhelmed and amazed by the support we are getting from muslim brothers and sisters
by Afaf Ahmed
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 11:50AM
I am overwhelmed and amazed by the support we are getting from our muslim brothers and sisters all around the world even with the undying efforts the world has to silence us.
§The Israeli warplanes destroy a building in Rafah city with no prior warning
by Afaf Ahmed
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 11:50AM
The Israeli warplanes destroy a building in Rafah city with no prior warning causing many murders and injuries.
§Instagram suspended my account today, Oct 15
by Afaf Ahmed
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 11:50AM
After censoring the content and notifying me that it will only be shown to my followers, instagram suspended my account today.

Instagram / Facebook / Meta Censoring Palestinian Voices During Latest Israeli Siege on Gaza
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/16/18859645.php
§Israeli airstrikes target UNRWA storehouses in which humanitarian aid is usually stored
by Afaf Ahmed
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 11:50AM
§The smell of gunpowder and smoke fills the air, in the south where Israel said to evacuate to
by Afaf Ahmed
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 11:50AM
§Just because we live in Gaza we shouldn't get the chance to do what normal people do?
by Afaf Ahmed
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 11:50AM
I am filled with anger, I will never forgive the world for being silent about what’s going on. 

I am so sorry @salma_shurrab, you deserve better.
