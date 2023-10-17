Extremely Helpless as the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians Continues by Afaf Ahmed

"There are people who still believe that Israel is 'responding' — lovely (as IDF bombs explode nearby) — that Israel is reponding to what Palestinians have done. How could an occupier ever be 'responding' or 'protecting itself'? Does a rapist say that they raped the person because they were trying to protect themselves from the victim? I don't think so."





