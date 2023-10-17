From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Extremely Helpless as the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians Continues
"There are people who still believe that Israel is 'responding' — lovely (as IDF bombs explode nearby) — that Israel is reponding to what Palestinians have done. How could an occupier ever be 'responding' or 'protecting itself'? Does a rapist say that they raped the person because they were trying to protect themselves from the victim? I don't think so."
[video 2:09]
Afaf Ahmed is reporting from Gaza as Israel relentlessly bombs the territory, killing thousands and flattening neighborhoods. She and her family have now evacuated their home by the order of Israel, from Gaza City in the north to Khan Younis in the south. After ordering the expulsion, the IDF bombs the southern Gaza Strip as well. These are videos she shared on October 15, 16, and 17, 2023.
See also:
Loved Ones Lost and Ordered by Israel to Leave Our Home in Gaza
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/15/18859599.php
A Tiny Glimpse of the Terrors We Are Living in Gaza
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/14/18859596.php
Almost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is Genocide
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/11/18859525.php
Videos and photo republished here with permission.
