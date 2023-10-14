top
Palestine International Anti-War

A Tiny Glimpse of the Terrors We Are Living in Gaza

by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 11:36PM
"The airstrikes and the bombings have been getting worse, specifically in the area that I am in. They've completely targeted Al-Shati camp. It's become one with the ground right now. They've wiped it out. By the way, Al-Shati camp leads to the place I am in."
Download Video (205.8MB) | Embed Video
[video 29:16]


Afaf Ahmed is reporting from Gaza as Israel relentlessly bombs the territory. These are videos she shared on October 12, 2023, livestreaming longer reports on this day in order to give viewers a better sense of the terror to which Gazans are being subjected. Her internet connection can be spotty and the video freezes a couple of times.


See also:

Almost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is Genocide
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/11/18859525.php


Videos and photo republished here with permission.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/afafpal_/
§"More about what’s going on at the hotel right now"
by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 11:36PM
Download Video (140.3MB) | Embed Video
[video 30:32]
https://www.instagram.com/afafpal_/
§Damage at the recently renovated hotel her family stayed at, thinking it would be safe
by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 11:36PM
Download Video (8.7MB) | Embed Video
[video :35]
https://www.instagram.com/afafpal_/
