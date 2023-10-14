From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Tiny Glimpse of the Terrors We Are Living in Gaza
"The airstrikes and the bombings have been getting worse, specifically in the area that I am in. They've completely targeted Al-Shati camp. It's become one with the ground right now. They've wiped it out. By the way, Al-Shati camp leads to the place I am in."
[video 29:16]
Afaf Ahmed is reporting from Gaza as Israel relentlessly bombs the territory. These are videos she shared on October 12, 2023, livestreaming longer reports on this day in order to give viewers a better sense of the terror to which Gazans are being subjected. Her internet connection can be spotty and the video freezes a couple of times.
Almost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is Genocide
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/11/18859525.php
Videos and photo republished here with permission.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/afafpal_/
