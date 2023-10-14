A Tiny Glimpse of the Terrors We Are Living in Gaza by Afaf Ahmed

"The airstrikes and the bombings have been getting worse, specifically in the area that I am in. They've completely targeted Al-Shati camp. It's become one with the ground right now. They've wiped it out. By the way, Al-Shati camp leads to the place I am in."





