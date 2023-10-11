Almost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is Genocide by Afaf Ahmed

"Please, keep posting about what's going on. Please, keep talking about the Palestinian cause. This is the least you can do for us."





