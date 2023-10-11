top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International Anti-War

Almost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is Genocide

by Afaf Ahmed
Wed, Oct 11, 2023 2:35PM
"Please, keep posting about what's going on. Please, keep talking about the Palestinian cause. This is the least you can do for us."
[video :49]

Afaf Ahmed is a bright young woman reporting from Gaza as Israel relentlessly bombards the territory, cutting off supplies in an illegal act of collective punishment against its two million residents.

As bombs are heard exploding in the background in the video below, Afaf describes the situation in Gaza. Israel is killing entire families, bombing markets and schools, and even leveling neighborhoods such as Rimal, considered the prestigious heart of the Gaza Strip. Knowing how much it means to Palestinians, an Israeli spokesman announced ahead of time that Rimal would be "wiped out."

She notes how the Western media keeps saying that Palestinians started the attack and deserve what Israel is doing to them, but Palestinians were responding to decades of oppression and assaults under the occupation. The Israeli apartheid regime denies the Palestinian people the simplest human rights people around the world should have. This is not their land and they know it deep in their hearts.

The Israeli defense minister called Gazans "human animals," and Israelis have been treating Palestinians like that as long as she's been alive. The occupation has been ongoing for 75 years, and Gaza has been besieged for 17 years. At the moment, firefighters and hospitals in Gaza are working at full capacity trying to reach everyone under the rubble, but they cannot.

Afaf pleads with those watching to keep Palestinians in their prayers, keep talking about Palestine, and do not be afraid to show your support for the Palestinian people because they really need it right now.


Videos and photo republished here with permission.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/afafpal_/
§Israel is targeting civilians and using white phosphorus
by Afaf Ahmed
Wed, Oct 11, 2023 2:35PM
[video 3:59]
https://www.instagram.com/afafpal_/
§The destruction at the center of Gaza City, around the Islamic University
by Afaf Ahmed
Wed, Oct 11, 2023 2:35PM
[video :34]
https://www.instagram.com/afafpal_/
§Work Without Borders office destroyed by the airstrikes
by Afaf Ahmed
Wed, Oct 11, 2023 2:35PM
sm_afaf-ahmed_ig_2023-10-09.jpg
original image (1440x1800)
It is important to mention that this organization has helped thousands of Palestinian youth in Gaza land jobs to support their families.
https://www.instagram.com/afafpal_/
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
