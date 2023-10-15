From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Loved Ones Lost and Over a Million Palestinians Ordered by Israel to Leave Their Homes in Gaza
"Today we woke up to the news that we have to evacuate all of the people in Gaza City. The northern Gaza Strip had to evacuate."
[video 2:09]
Afaf Ahmed is reporting from Gaza as Israel relentlessly bombs the territory, killing thousands, and having now ordered the northern half of Gaza residents to evacuate to southern Gaza. These are videos she shared on October 13 and 14, 2023.
Videos and photo republished here with permission.
Videos and photo republished here with permission.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/afafpal_/
