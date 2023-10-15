Loved Ones Lost and Over a Million Palestinians Ordered by Israel to Leave Their Homes in Gaza by Afaf Ahmed

"Today we woke up to the news that we have to evacuate all of the people in Gaza City. The northern Gaza Strip had to evacuate."





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 338px;" data-aspect-ratio="0.56333333333333" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/10/14/afaf-ahmed_ig_2023-10-13_evacuated.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/10/14/afaf-ahmed_ig_2023-10-13_evacuated.mp4_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4"><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/10/14/afaf-ahmed_ig_2023-10-13_evacuated.mp4" title="download video: afaf-ahmed_ig_2023-10-13_..."><br><span class="video-thumbnail"><img loading="lazy" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/10/14/afaf-ahmed_ig_2023-10-13_evacuated.mp4_600_.png"></span><br></a></video>