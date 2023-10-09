We thought we’d continue to go down to Gaza, scatter a few crumbs in the

form of tens of thousands of Israeli work permits – always contingent on

good behavior – and still keep them in prison.

Israel Can’t Imprison Two Million Gazans Without Paying a Cruel Price -- Gideon Levy in HaaretzHaaretzOct 9, 2023 Israel Can’t Imprison Two MillionGazans Without Paying a Cruel Price*By Gideon Levy*Behind all this lies Israeli arrogance; the idea that we can do whatever welike, that we’ll never pay the price and be punished for it. We’ll carry onundisturbed.We’ll arrest, kill, harass, dispossess and protect the settlers busy withtheir pogroms. We'll visit Joseph’s Tomb, Othniel’s Tomb and Joshua’s Altarin the Palestinian territories, and of course the Temple Mount – over 5,000Jews on Sukkot alone.We’ll fire at innocent people, take out people’s eyes and smash theirfaces, expel, confiscate, rob, grab people from their beds, carry outethnic cleansing and of course continue with the unbelievable siege of theGaza Strip, and everything will be all right.We’ll build a terrifying obstacle around Gaza – the underground wall alonecost 3 billion shekels ($765 million) – and we’ll be safe. We’ll rely onthe geniuses of the army's 8200 cyber-intelligence unit and on the Shin Betsecurity service agents who know everything. They’ll warn us in time.We’ll transfer half an army from the Gaza border to the Hawara border inthe West Bank, only to protect far-right lawmaker Zvi Sukkot and thesettlers. And everything will be all right, both in Hawara and at the Erezcrossing into Gaza.It turns out that even the world's most sophisticated and expensiveobstacle can be breached with a smoky old bulldozer when the motivation isgreat. This arrogant barrier can be crossed by bicycle and moped despitethe billions poured into it and all the famous experts and fat-catcontractors.The Gaza Palestinians are willing to pay any price for a moment of freedom.Will Israel learn its lesson? No.We thought we’d continue to go down to Gaza, scatter a few crumbs in theform of tens of thousands of Israeli work permits – always contingent ongood behavior – and still keep them in prison. We’ll make peace with SaudiArabia and the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinians will be forgottenuntil they’re erased, as quite a few Israelis would like.We’ll keep holding thousands of Palestinian prisoners, sometimes withouttrial, most of them political prisoners. And we won’t agree to discusstheir release even after they've been in prison for decades.We’ll tell them that only by force will their prisoners see freedom. Wethought we would arrogantly keep rejecting any attempt at a diplomaticsolution, only because we don’t want to deal with all that, and everythingwould continue that way forever.Once again it was proved that this isn’t how it is. A few hundred armedPalestinians breached the barrier and invaded Israel in a way no Israeliimagined was possible. A few hundred people proved that it’s impossible toimprison 2 million people forever without paying a cruel price.Just as the smoky old Palestinian bulldozer tore through the world’ssmartest barrier Saturday, it tore away at Israel’s arrogance andcomplacency. And that’s also how it tore away at the idea that it’s enoughto occasionally attack Gaza with suicide drones – and sell them to half theworld – to maintain security.On Saturday, Israel saw pictures it has never seen before. Palestinianvehicles patrolling its cities, bike riders entering through the Gazagates. These pictures tear away at that arrogance. The Gaza Palestinianshave decided they’re willing to pay any price for a moment of freedom. Isthere any hope in that? No. Will Israel learn its lesson? No.On Saturday they were already talking about wiping out entire neighborhoodsin Gaza, about occupying the Strip and punishing Gaza “as it has never beenpunished before.” But Israel hasn’t stopped punishing Gaza since 1948, notfor a moment.After 75 years of abuse, the worst possible scenario awaits it once again.The threats of “flattening Gaza” prove only one thing: We haven’t learned athing. The arrogance is here to stay, even though Israel is paying a highprice once again.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears very great responsibility for whathappened, and he must pay the price, but it didn’t start with him and itwon’t end after he goes. We now have to cry bitterly for the Israelivictims, but we should also cry for Gaza.Gaza, most of whose residents are refugees created by Israel. Gaza, whichhas never known a single day of freedom.