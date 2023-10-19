Army Kills Six Palestinians, Including Four Children, In West Bank

On Thursday dawn, Israeli soldiers killed Six Palestinians, including four children, in Nablus, Ramallah, Tulkarem, and Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

A young Palestinian man, Ibrahim Nazeeh Al-Haj Ali, 24, was killed by Israeli army fire in Jamma’in town, south of Nablus.

The Palestinian succumbed to serious wounds he suffered after Israeli soldiers invaded the town and fired a barrage of live fire at protesters, surrounding homes, and buildings.

He was rushed to a hospital in Nablus but was soon pronounced dead due to his severe gunshot wounds.

In Ramallah, in the central West Bank, the soldiers invaded Budrus village, west of the city, and fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, and gas bombs at Palestinians who protested the invasion and at many homes.



Medical sources said the soldiers killed a young man, Jibril Ahmad Awad, 32, and wounded another with live fire before they were rushed to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

It is worth mentioning that Jibril is the brother of Sair Awad, whom Israeli soldiers killed in 2013.

Also, the soldiers killed two children, Qais Tayyim Shalash, 17, and Khalil Mohammad Khalil, 15, in Shuqba village, west of Ramallah.

The soldiers shot the two children with live fire at the village’s main entrance, after many army vehicles invaded it.

In Tulkarem, in the northwestern West Bank, the soldiers killed Taha Ibrahim Mahameed, 16, from Nur Shams refugee camp, east of the city.

The soldiers shot the child in the eye and the face during protests after the army invaded the refugee camp and left him to bleed for more than one hour after preventing Palestinian medics from reaching him.

An Israeli army sharpshooter also shot Taha’s father in the back as he tried to rescue his son and move him to a safer location.

The soldiers stormed and ransacked many homes in the Al-Mahjar and Jabal An-Nasr in the refugee camp and attacked several Palestinians, leading to protests, before the army deployed sharpshooters on rooftops.



In the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, the soldiers killed a child, Ahmad Monir Sadouq, 17, after shooting him in the head.

Medical sources said the child was rushed to a hospital in Bethlehem but was announced dead due to his serious gunshot wound.

The child was shot when many army vehicles invaded the refugee camp, leading to protests after the army stormed homes and abducted several Palestinian workers from Gaza.

They medical sources added that Ahmad was shot in the head while inside his home.

The soldiers also shot three young Palestinian men with live fire, inflicting moderate wounds, medical sources said.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli soldiers killed Mohammad Abdul-Rahman Hussein Fawaqa, 21, after they invaded the Doura Al-Qare village, north of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank’s central part.