The Israeli army continued its massive invasions and violent searches of homes across the occupied West Bank, including the occupied capital, Jerusalem, wounding, and abducting dozens of Palestinians.

In Qalandia, north of occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers shot two young Palestinian men and abducted another.

In Hebron, in the occupied West Bank’s southern part, the soldiers shot many Palestinians at the main entrance of the refugee camp and caused dozens to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation.

The army also stormed and violently searched dozens of homes across the Hebron governorate and abducted twenty-one Palestinians.

The abductees are Mohammad Akram Zghayyar, Ammar Mutlaq Zghayyar, Hamad Thiab Zghayyar, Husam Zghayyar, Soheib Ali Ja’bari, Diab Mousa Juneidi, Mahmoud Azzam Al-Haddad, Mohannad Al-Qawasmi, Monjid Al-Qawasma, Samer Dweik, Samir Al-Ja’bari, Wajeeh Fannoun, Mohammad Ali Al-Hamouz and Mohammad Abdul-Jawad Abu Turki.

Later Saturday, at the entrance to the town of Ethna, west of Hebron, the army opened fire with live rounds at a 40-year-old Palestinian truck driver, shooting him in the abdomen. He was transported to Al-Ahli Hospital for medical intervention.

On Saturday night, Palestinian youths confronted the Israeli army stationed at the entrance to the Al-Arroub refugee camp north of Hebron while soldiers fired live rounds, tear gas canisters, and concussion grenades, causing dozens of Palestinians to suffer the toxic effects of teargas inhalation. All inhalation injuries were treated at the scene by local medics.

In Arraba town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the army shot a young man with live fire and caused many to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation, in addition to firing at electricity transformers, causing a power blackout. The army also invaded the town of Ya’bad, west of the city.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted Ziad Salim Al-Amour, 41, after they stopped and confiscated his car in the center of Tuqu’ town, southeast of the city.

Furthermore, occupation forces stormed the village of Jab’a, southwest of Bethlehem, invaded the Mashaleh family home, and abducted seven unidentified Palestinian workers from Gaza.

Also, the soldiers confiscated a Digger Truck, owned by Na’im Hamdan, in the Al-Jo’ba village, southwest of Bethlehem; the army has been closing the village with sand hills and iron gates since October 7.

In Salfit, in the central West Bank, the soldiers detained Na’im Harb and his son, Firas, while harvesting their olive trees on their lands in the Al-Jabal area, in the western part of Iskaka village.

Israeli forces invaded the city of Tubas and abducted the parents of two wanted young men to pressure them to turn themselves in to the army.

The soldiers abducted Fawaz and Mithqal Abu Dawwas from the city. It is important to note that on Friday night, soldiers killed Omar Shahrouri, 18 and injured two others in Tubas.

In occupied Jerusalem, the army caused dozens of Palestinians, especially schoolchildren, to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation after the army invaded the Al-Isawiya town northeast of the city and fired gas bombs at the local high school and surrounding homes. They were all treated at the scene by local medics.

The town has been subject to daily invasions, the ransacking of dozens of homes, and the abduction of scores of Palestinians.

In nearby Hizma town, the soldiers caused many Palestinians to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation after several military vehicles invaded it, leading to protests.

In Saida town, north of Tulkarem in the northwestern West Bank, the soldiers stormed and ransacked many homes before abducting Ramah Bassem Raddad, Nayef Afif Raddad, and Hadi Ahmad Ajaj.

In Jericho, in the northeastern West Bank, the soldiers violently searched homes in the city and Fasayel village after invading them and abducted Ahmad Dweik, Ahmad Abu Shaker, Bassel Jasser Ka’abna, and Mahmoud Salman Ka’abna. During the invasion, the soldiers also assaulted Ahmed Youssef Dweik and damaged his vehicle before abducting him.

In Fasayel village, north of Jericho, the soldiers abducted Basil Jasser Suleiman Ka’abna and Mahmoud Suleiman Salman Ka’abna.

In Ramallah, in the central West Bank, the soldiers abducted Ibrahim Zoheir Zoheiri, 25, and his brother, Mohammad, 20, after breaking and ransacking their homes, causing excessive damage.

In Nablus, in the northern West Bank, illegal paramilitary Israeli colonizers attacked Palestinians while picking their olive trees in Burin village, south of the city, and stole their olive harvest, several tools and machines, blankets, and even their mobile phones.

Also in Nablus, Israeli forces stormed the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, invaded many homes, fired concussion grenades near homes, and threatened residents.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees in addition to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS), released a press statement that “the arrest campaign was accompanied by widespread acts of abuse, severe beatings, field investigations, and threats against the detainees and their families, which amounted to threats of shooting, in addition to widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens’ homes, and the confiscation of possessions from homes, the most important of which are the detainees’ phones.”

The statement continued, stating that since October 7, 2023, about 2,850 Palestinians have been abducted from their homes at military roadblocks.

On Friday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of three young men Mohammad Kamel Awni Abu Mizer and Abdul Rahman Talal Abu Sneineh, both from the city of Hebron, who were killed by Israeli army fire in Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank.

On Thursday, three Palestinian young men, Abdul-Qader Abdullah Al-Qawasma, 26, Nasr Abdul-Afo Al-Qawasma, 17, and Hasan Ma’moun Qfeisha, 28, were shot dead near the town of Beit Jala, northwest of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank.

Late Thursday, and continuing through the night, the Israeli army invaded the northern West Bank city of Jenin, killing three Palestinian young men, and injuring eleven others, some seriously.

In the Gaza Strip, on day 43 of the Israeli military onslaught against the besieged and war-ravaged Gaza Strip, the army forcibly evacuated the Al-Shifa Hospital and killed dozens of Palestinian women and children in an airstrike that targeted two schools in the Jabalia refugee camp.

In an updated statement after constant Israeli bombing, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Israeli missiles and shells have killed more than 12.300 Palestinians; including 5000 children and 3300 women and added that the number of wounded Palestinians has exceeded 30.000, about %75 of them are children and women.