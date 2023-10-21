"Oh, my god, guys. Guess what? We are receiving twenty trucks into the Gaza Strip of humanitarian aid. Don't mind the fact that I still don't have any electricity. Don't mind the fact that people still don't have any water. Don't mind that fact that 5,000 Palestinians were killed in the airstrikes. Also, don't mind that fact that the airstrikes are still continuing and the bombing and the killing are still continuing. We have twenty trucks coming from Egypt!"

[Oct 21 video 1:50]Afaf Ahmed is reporting from Gaza as Israel relentlessly bombs the territory, killing thousands and flattening neighborhoods. She and her family evacuated their home by the order of Israel, from Gaza City in the north to Khan Younis in the south. After ordering the expulsion, the IDF bombs the southern Gaza Strip as well. Her family and countless other Palestinians in Gaza struggle to survive with dwindling rations. These are videos she shared on October 18, 20, and 21, 2023.Message from Afaf with today's video:The Gaza Strip needs much more than 20 trucks of medical supplies and food, I must point out that approximately 500 trucks were entering the Gaza Strip daily under the unjust siege for seventeen years, which is below the normal and required minimum.Sending 20 trucks to Gaza Strip right now is only an attempt to try and silence the world and humanize their apartheid state in the eyes of the international community. It is only to deceive public opinion and an attempt to beautify the ugly face of the fascist occupation with a disgusting American cover.Distributing aid in the southern areas of the Gaza Strip is only a step that allows the occupation to continue to pressure people to move from the north to the south under the devastating bombing and a series of horrific massacres, in order to displace them to Egypt under the bombing and direct targeting of civilians on the roads and in the southern areas of displacement."See also:Extremely Helpless as the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians ContinuesLoved Ones Lost and Ordered by Israel to Leave Our Home in GazaA Tiny Glimpse of the Terrors We Are Living in GazaAlmost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is GenocideVideos and photo republished here with permission.