top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International

Ignore Israeli and Western Propaganda, Palestinians in Gaza Need the Genocide to Stop

by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 11:17PM
"Oh, my god, guys. Guess what? We are receiving twenty trucks into the Gaza Strip of humanitarian aid. Don't mind the fact that I still don't have any electricity. Don't mind the fact that people still don't have any water. Don't mind that fact that 5,000 Palestinians were killed in the airstrikes. Also, don't mind that fact that the airstrikes are still continuing and the bombing and the killing are still continuing. We have twenty trucks coming from Egypt!"
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (38.4MB) | Embed Video
[Oct 21 video 1:50]


Afaf Ahmed is reporting from Gaza as Israel relentlessly bombs the territory, killing thousands and flattening neighborhoods. She and her family evacuated their home by the order of Israel, from Gaza City in the north to Khan Younis in the south. After ordering the expulsion, the IDF bombs the southern Gaza Strip as well. Her family and countless other Palestinians in Gaza struggle to survive with dwindling rations. These are videos she shared on October 18, 20, and 21, 2023.

Message from Afaf with today's video:

The Gaza Strip needs much more than 20 trucks of medical supplies and food, I must point out that approximately 500 trucks were entering the Gaza Strip daily under the unjust siege for seventeen years, which is below the normal and required minimum.

Sending 20 trucks to Gaza Strip right now is only an attempt to try and silence the world and humanize their apartheid state in the eyes of the international community. It is only to deceive public opinion and an attempt to beautify the ugly face of the fascist occupation with a disgusting American cover.

Distributing aid in the southern areas of the Gaza Strip is only a step that allows the occupation to continue to pressure people to move from the north to the south under the devastating bombing and a series of horrific massacres, in order to displace them to Egypt under the bombing and direct targeting of civilians on the roads and in the southern areas of displacement."


See also:

Extremely Helpless as the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians Continues
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/17/18859666.php

Loved Ones Lost and Ordered by Israel to Leave Our Home in Gaza
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/15/18859599.php

A Tiny Glimpse of the Terrors We Are Living in Gaza
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/14/18859596.php

Almost Out of Water, Food, and Fuel, What Israel Is Doing to the Gaza Strip Is Genocide
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/11/18859525.php


Videos and photo republished here with permission.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/afafpall_/
§Oct 18: See the look in his eyes?  He will never forget and never forgive!
by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 11:17PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (5.7MB) | Embed Video
[video :46]
§Oct 18: Second oldest hospital in Gaza bombed, killing 1,300+
by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 11:17PM
sm_afaf-ahmed_ig_2023-10-18b-tweet.jpg
original image (962x718)
§Oct 18: Electricity to charge phones scarce, running water gone, southern Gaza not safe from bombing
by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 11:17PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (59.8MB) | Embed Video
[video 2:27]
§Oct 18: Don't engage with zionists on social media, boosting them, engage with Palestinians
by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 11:17PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (45.1MB) | Embed Video
[video 1:33]
§Oct 20: People are starving and extremely thirsty, 3,700 killed, 70% women and children
by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 11:17PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (20.7MB) | Embed Video
[video 2:39]

The stats I mentioned in the video are what we received last yesterday, and the stats I mentioned are only the numbers that the firefighters and the ambulance were able to find, thousands more are still under the rubble.
§Oct 20: What category of parenting does “surviving israeli airstrikes” fall into?
by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 11:17PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (466.2KB) | Embed Video
[video :05]
§Oct 20: News from the Palestine Red Crescent about the threat to Al Quds hospital
by Afaf Ahmed
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 11:17PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (28.2MB) | Embed Video
[video 1:30]

Palestine Red Crescent Society has just received a threat from the occupying authorities to bombard Al-Quds Hospital, and has demanded the hospitals’s immediate evacuation. The hospital currently accommodates more than 400 patients and about 12,000 displaced civilians  “UNRWA: Israel informed us of the necessity of evacuating 5 schools in the Gaza Strip, which means that our facilities are no longer safe“
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code