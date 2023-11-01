On the evening of Octobe 31, Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian child in Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank’s southern part.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the soldiers killed Abdullah Mohammad Hasan Miqbil, 16, after shooting him with live fire in the chest.

Mohammad Awad, a local media activist in Beit Ummar, said the Palestinians nonviolently marched from the center of the town, heading to the Aseeda area, protesting the escalating Israeli crimes and violations in the Gaza Strip, and chanting for liberation and independence.

Awad added that the soldiers fired many live rounds at the Palestinians, shooting Abdullah with a fatal round to the chest.

The soldiers also shot two Palestinians with live fire and caused many to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation.

Also Monday, the soldiers killed a Palestinian young man, Adam Abu Al-Hawa, 18, after he allegedly stabbed and injured a Border Guard in occupied Jerusalem.

In addition, Israeli forces shot and killed Fu’ad Ismail Abu Sobha, 23, a Palestinian young man with special needs in Yatta town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The army also killed four Palestinian young men, and injured nine others in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Wisam Bakr, the head of the Jenin governmental hospital, said two young men, We’am Eyad Hannoun, 27, and Mousa Khaled Jabarin, 23, from the Jenin refugee camp, were killed by Israeli soldiers fired.

He added that two young men, Amir Abdullah Sharbaji, 25, and Nawras Ibrahim Ba’jawi, 28, were also killed by Israeli army fire, and at least nine Palestinians were injured by live fire from the invading Israeli occupation forces.

Another young man, Ahmad Nofal, 23, succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted on him by illegal Israeli colonizers last week.