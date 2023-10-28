October 24, 2023: Summary of Israeli Violations Against Palestinians in the Occupied West

The following is a summary of the violations carried out by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday until the predawn hours of Wednesday.

[Israeli forces bombed the Jenin refugee camp, killing four Palestinians, including a child, while another young man died one week after he sustained critical injuries near Tulkarem, and many others suffered various injuries.]

JENIN

In the northern occupied West Bank governorate of Jenin, Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian farmers who were harvesting olives in Zabuba village, northwest of Jenin, behind the Apartheid wall. Soldiers fired live rounds at the head of the village council while he was doing electrical work, causing a power outage in surrounding towns and villages.

Northeast of the city, Israeli forces expelled 8 family members and occupied their home to use as a military post, in Faqqu’a village

In the predawn hours Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces invaded the city of Jenin, amid intense resistance from armed Palestinian fighters who exchanged fire with the army. Two military bulldozers accompanied the army into the towns of Burqin and Wadi Burqin, west of the city and the Jenin refugee camp in the western part of the city. Snipers were stationed on the rooftops of homes, amid intense gunfire with resistance fighters. A power outage in a number of neighborhoods occurred during the time of the incursion, as Israeli drones flew overhead and fired at least two missiles at a group of Palestinians near the Jenin refugee camp. Three citizens, identified as, and, were confirmed dead, while at least 23 others were injured, including some seriously. Later, medical sources at Jenin Governmental Hospital later announced the death of the 15-year-old child,

Eid Nabil MaraiMahmoud Al-FayedMuhammad Anis Abu QatnaMohammed Qadri Sabah

TULKAREM

A Palestinian young man was pronounced dead , on Monday night, from wounds he sustained during the occupation storming the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarem in the northwestern part of the West Bank. Medical sources announced that Khaled Salam Fuqaha, 19, from Anabta town, died as a result of critical wounds he sustained one week ago.





Khaled Salam Fuqaha, 19



NABLUS

On Tuesday evening, illegal Israeli colonizers set fire to a Palestinian-owned home in Talfit village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus. At least four colonists, with the full backing of the army, invaded the village and burned a citizen’s home.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces invaded the town of Zawata, north- Today, Tuesday, the occupation forces stormed the town of Zawata, west of Nablus, and searched a number of homes.

In the predawn hours of Wednesday, occupation forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed the eastern part of the city of Nablus, deployed snipers on the rooftops

RAMALLAH

In the village of Ras Karkar, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, the army shot and injured three Palestinian young men, including a critical gunshot wound to the head, and a third person was detained by the army.

JERUSALEM

Israeli settlers stormed the village of Beit Iksa, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, and damaged the tires of 10 Palestinian-owned vehicles

Occupation forces demolished a home in Jabal al-Mokabber, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, leaving 7 members of the Jaafar family homeless.

In Sur Baher, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, occupation forces demolished a commercial shop under the pretext of building without a permit.

BETHLEHEM

On Tuesday evening, Israeli forces shot a Palestinian young man in the chest with live rounds at the northern entrance to the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, causing a moderate injury.

HEBRON

Armed illegal colonizers assaulted a Palestinian citizen and his son, and threatened to demolish their home in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank. Local resident Muhammad Jabarin stated that many armed settlers assaulted he and his son, Muhammad, who sustained bruising from the attack. The injured young man was transported to hospital.





