Palestine International

Gaza War Legal & Policy Resources

by National Lawyers Guild - SF Bay Area Chapter
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 7:57PM
GAZA WAR LEGAL & POLICY RESOURCES
nlgsf-logo-white.png
UN human rights experts on Gaza hospital, school bombings (Oct. 19, 2023):
https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2023/10/gaza-un-experts-decry-bombing-hospitals-and-schools-crimes-against-humanity

800 international law scholars from throughout the world warn of potential genocide in Gaza: https://twailr.com/public-statement-scholars-warn-of-potential-genocide-in-gaza/

"How have Israel and Hamas broken the laws of war?":https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/interview/2023/10/17/how-have-israel-and-hamas-broken-laws-war

Ilan Pappé (Israeli dissident historian) at UC Berkeley School of Law (Oct. 19, 2023 video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OcjOP8iUCU

Human Rights Watch Q and A, "October 2023 Hostilities between Israel and Palestinian Armed Groups", and Ukraine/Gaza War comparative analysis:
https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/10/09/questions-and-answers-october-2023-hostilities-between-israel-and-palestinian-armed; https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/10/19/international-humanitarian-law-applies-all-states

Amnesty International Updates:
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/10/the-escalating-conflict-in-gaza-and-israel/

International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL) Statement:
https://iadllaw.org/2023/10/iadl-statement-support-the-palestinian-people-call-for-international-action-against-israeli-war-crimes/

European Journal of International Law (blog), "Our Shared Horror":
https://www.ejiltalk.org/our-shared-horror/

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP): Vision, Action Alerts-
https://www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/resource/our-vision/; https://www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/resource-type/action-alerts/

Legal Resources for U.S Palestinian Rights Activists (Palestine Legal):
https://palestinelegal.org/news/2023/10/12/resources-for-advocating-for-palestine-across-us

Resources for Palestine Solidarity (Center for Political Education):
https://mailchi.mp/politicaleducation/resources-for-palestine-solidarity?e=ff78c1bed4

"Expert Guidance: Law of Armed Conflict in the Israel-Hamas War":
https://www.justsecurity.org/89489/expert-guidance-law-of-armed-conflict-in-the-israel-hamas-war/

"The Directive to Evacuate Northern Gaza: Advance Warning or Forced Displacement?"
https://www.justsecurity.org/89617/the-directive-to-evacuate-northern-gaza-advance-warning-or-forced-displacement/
For more information: https://nlgsf.org/
