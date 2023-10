GAZA WAR LEGAL & POLICY RESOURCES

UN human rights experts on Gaza hospital, school bombings (Oct. 19, 2023):800 international law scholars from throughout the world warn of potential genocide in Gaza: https://twailr.com/public-statement-scholars-warn-of-potential-genocide-in-gaza/ "How have Israel and Hamas broken the laws of war?": https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/interview/2023/10/17/how-have-israel-and-hamas-broken-laws-war Ilan Pappé (Israeli dissident historian) at UC Berkeley School of Law (Oct. 19, 2023 video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OcjOP8iUCU Human Rights Watch Q and A, "October 2023 Hostilities between Israel and Palestinian Armed Groups", and Ukraine/Gaza War comparative analysis:Amnesty International Updates:International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL) Statement:European Journal of International Law (blog), "Our Shared Horror":Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP): Vision, Action Alerts-Legal Resources for U.S Palestinian Rights Activists (Palestine Legal):Resources for Palestine Solidarity (Center for Political Education):"Expert Guidance: Law of Armed Conflict in the Israel-Hamas War":"The Directive to Evacuate Northern Gaza: Advance Warning or Forced Displacement?"