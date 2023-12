At least 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israel in just two months. Seventy percent of the dead are women and children. The actual death toll is likely even higher, with many buried under rubble, and the numbers increase every day. Nearly two million survivors in Gaza are now displaced and, with the massive amount of housing and other infrastructure destroyed, they have nowhere liveable to return. Those managing to survive the bombings are hungry, dehydrated, and face increasingly poor sanitation and health conditions. It's not known when Israel intends to stop attacking Gazans, this time, but the loss of loved ones, psychological trauma, and physical injuries will last a lifetime.Israel would not be able to continue its genocidal war on Gaza without military and political support from the United States. The US provides Israel weaponry and munitions to carry out its onslaught. The US feeds the IDF military intelligence gained via satellites and drones flying over Gaza. The US covers for Israel on the global stage with UN Security Council vetoes against ceasefire resolutions. US businesses profit from the current war and never-ending occupation.Taking local resistance to the next level, protesters in Northern California have engaged in a number of direct actions aimed at disrupting business as usual, targeting those most responsible, and raising the profile of the call to free Palestine. While President Biden was in San Francisco for the APEC Summit , activists shut down all westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge, and others hung a banner on Highway 101 between the airport and San Francisco. A US military vessel destined to deliver weaponry to Israel was blocked from leaving the Port of Oakland for the better part of a day. The San Francisco office of US defense contractor Lockheed Martin was locked down. Communiqués posted on Indybay claim sabotage of train lines in multiple cities, as well as a water main at a pro-IDF fundraiser. Others have taken it upon themselves to smash windows of a military recruiter, banks, and businesses with ties to the Israeli war machine. Banner drops and graffiti in solidarity with the Palestinian people have gone up all over. BDS Protesters Block the Boat, Prevent Unloading of Israeli Ship (2021)