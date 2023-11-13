From the Open-Publishing Calendar
'Intifada Forever' Banners dropped on Bay Bridge
Photos of 'Intifada Forever' Banners dropped on the Bay Bridge as APEC kicks off on the morning of November 13, 2023.
Fuck APEC, Free Palestine, Long Live the Intifada!
Fuck APEC, Free Palestine, Long Live the Intifada!
Bay area radicals mark the beginning of APEC with a clear message of solidarity with the fighters in Palestine and a warning to the global colonial power structure as many of its leaders congregate in San Francisco, turning downtown SF into a dystopian security nightmare.
