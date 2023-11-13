'Intifada Forever' Banners dropped on Bay Bridge by Unnamed

Photos of 'Intifada Forever' Banners dropped on the Bay Bridge as APEC kicks off on the morning of November 13, 2023.

Fuck APEC, Free Palestine, Long Live the Intifada!

Bay area radicals mark the beginning of APEC with a clear message of solidarity with the fighters in Palestine and a warning to the global colonial power structure as many of its leaders congregate in San Francisco, turning downtown SF into a dystopian security nightmare.



From Turtle Island to Gaza, Long Live the Intifada!

We express our solidarity and support for continued armed struggle against all colonialisms and genocides.



Free Palestine

Fuck APEC

Intifada Forever 🖤