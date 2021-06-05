top
Protesters Prevent Unloading of Israeli Ship
Sat Jun 5 2021 (Updated 06/10/21)
BDS Protesters Block the Boat, Prevent Unloading of Israeli Ship
ILWU Refuses to Cross Oakland Picket, Forcing ZIM Freighter to Leave Port
Protesters Prevent Unloading of Israeli Ship
In response to Israel's bombing of Gaza and increased attacks against Palestinians in Jerusalem, multiple protest rallies and marches were held in San Francisco and other Bay Area cities. As Israel bombed Gaza on May 15, which was the 73rd anniversary of the Nakbah, the violent mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in 1948, thousands marched from San Francisco's Mission District to Dolores Park. On May 22, another march targeted SF City Hall.

In solidarity with Palestine and the international Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement, the Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC) mobilized a new Block the Boat campaign, the first since 2014. Originally called for Oakland and then beyond, the campaign is preventing the docking of vessels operated by Israeli shipping company ZIM. After AROC called for a community picket at the Port of Oakland, the ZIM-operated ship Volans delayed docking for 17 days. When the Israeli containers ship Volans finally docked on June 4, hundreds of protesters organized two pickets, one at 6am and another at 4pm. Dock workers and truck drivers refused to cross picket lines, thereby preventing Volans from unloading any cargo.

photo Protesters Prevent Unloading of Israeli Ship | photo Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Lines | video photo Victory Claimed After Israeli-Operated Cargo Ship Prevented from Unloading in Oakland | photo Pacifica CRD & WorkWeek Covering Picketing & Block of Israeli Chartered Ship Volan At | external Arab Resource & Organizing Center's Block the Boat campaign

See Also: photo Thousands in SF March in Solidarity with Palestine | photo Palestinians Maintain Pressure With Continuing Demonstrations | photo Protest US-financed oppression in Palestine/Israel | article Labor for Palestine: US Union Activists Pass Support Resolutions

Event Listings: calendar From the Bay to Palestine: Rise Up for Liberation | calendar Block the Boat Mobilization | calendar We Blocked the Boat in Oakland! Mobilize AGAIN 4pm | calendar Protest for Palestine | calendar Palestine: An Uprising Against Zionism and U.S. Imperialism | calendar Return of the Zim Ship: Bay Area Get Ready to Block The Boat AGAIN | calendar From the Bay to Palestine: Rise Up for Liberation

Outside Bay Area: calendar Protest US financed oppression in Palestine/Israel | calendar Petaluma Protest/March for Palestine | calendar National March for Palestine | article Protest: Free Palestine | calendar Palestine 101 & Naksa Community Teach-In | article 5/29/21 March on Washington for Palestine | calendar New York in Solidarity with Palestinian Liberation | calendar From Colombia to Palestine: Abolish State Terror

Related Features: Bay Area BDS Activists Make History at Oakland Port for Third Time in Three Months (2014) | Oakland Does It Again with Successful BDS Blockade at Port (2014) | Historic Victory Against Israeli Apartheid at the Port of Oakland (2014)
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay | International | Front Page
