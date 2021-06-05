From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Jun 5 2021 (Updated 06/10/21)BDS Protesters Block the Boat, Prevent Unloading of Israeli Ship
ILWU Refuses to Cross Oakland Picket, Forcing ZIM Freighter to Leave Port
In response to Israel's bombing of Gaza and increased attacks against Palestinians in Jerusalem, multiple protest rallies and marches were held in San Francisco and other Bay Area cities. As Israel bombed Gaza on May 15, which was the 73rd anniversary of the Nakbah, the violent mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in 1948, thousands marched from San Francisco's Mission District to Dolores Park. On May 22, another march targeted SF City Hall.
In solidarity with Palestine and the international Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement, the Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC) mobilized a new Block the Boat campaign, the first since 2014. Originally called for Oakland and then beyond, the campaign is preventing the docking of vessels operated by Israeli shipping company ZIM. After AROC called for a community picket at the Port of Oakland, the ZIM-operated ship Volans delayed docking for 17 days. When the Israeli containers ship Volans finally docked on June 4, hundreds of protesters organized two pickets, one at 6am and another at 4pm. Dock workers and truck drivers refused to cross picket lines, thereby preventing Volans from unloading any cargo.
Protesters Prevent Unloading of Israeli Ship | Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Lines | Victory Claimed After Israeli-Operated Cargo Ship Prevented from Unloading in Oakland | Pacifica CRD & WorkWeek Covering Picketing & Block of Israeli Chartered Ship Volan At | Arab Resource & Organizing Center's Block the Boat campaign
See Also: Thousands in SF March in Solidarity with Palestine | Palestinians Maintain Pressure With Continuing Demonstrations | Protest US-financed oppression in Palestine/Israel | Labor for Palestine: US Union Activists Pass Support Resolutions
Event Listings: From the Bay to Palestine: Rise Up for Liberation | Block the Boat Mobilization | We Blocked the Boat in Oakland! Mobilize AGAIN 4pm | Protest for Palestine | Palestine: An Uprising Against Zionism and U.S. Imperialism | Return of the Zim Ship: Bay Area Get Ready to Block The Boat AGAIN | From the Bay to Palestine: Rise Up for Liberation
Outside Bay Area: Protest US financed oppression in Palestine/Israel | Petaluma Protest/March for Palestine | National March for Palestine | Protest: Free Palestine | Palestine 101 & Naksa Community Teach-In | 5/29/21 March on Washington for Palestine | New York in Solidarity with Palestinian Liberation | From Colombia to Palestine: Abolish State Terror
Related Features: Bay Area BDS Activists Make History at Oakland Port for Third Time in Three Months (2014) | Oakland Does It Again with Successful BDS Blockade at Port (2014) | Historic Victory Against Israeli Apartheid at the Port of Oakland (2014)
In solidarity with Palestine and the international Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement, the Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC) mobilized a new Block the Boat campaign, the first since 2014. Originally called for Oakland and then beyond, the campaign is preventing the docking of vessels operated by Israeli shipping company ZIM. After AROC called for a community picket at the Port of Oakland, the ZIM-operated ship Volans delayed docking for 17 days. When the Israeli containers ship Volans finally docked on June 4, hundreds of protesters organized two pickets, one at 6am and another at 4pm. Dock workers and truck drivers refused to cross picket lines, thereby preventing Volans from unloading any cargo.
Protesters Prevent Unloading of Israeli Ship | Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Lines | Victory Claimed After Israeli-Operated Cargo Ship Prevented from Unloading in Oakland | Pacifica CRD & WorkWeek Covering Picketing & Block of Israeli Chartered Ship Volan At | Arab Resource & Organizing Center's Block the Boat campaign
See Also: Thousands in SF March in Solidarity with Palestine | Palestinians Maintain Pressure With Continuing Demonstrations | Protest US-financed oppression in Palestine/Israel | Labor for Palestine: US Union Activists Pass Support Resolutions
Event Listings: From the Bay to Palestine: Rise Up for Liberation | Block the Boat Mobilization | We Blocked the Boat in Oakland! Mobilize AGAIN 4pm | Protest for Palestine | Palestine: An Uprising Against Zionism and U.S. Imperialism | Return of the Zim Ship: Bay Area Get Ready to Block The Boat AGAIN | From the Bay to Palestine: Rise Up for Liberation
Outside Bay Area: Protest US financed oppression in Palestine/Israel | Petaluma Protest/March for Palestine | National March for Palestine | Protest: Free Palestine | Palestine 101 & Naksa Community Teach-In | 5/29/21 March on Washington for Palestine | New York in Solidarity with Palestinian Liberation | From Colombia to Palestine: Abolish State Terror
Related Features: Bay Area BDS Activists Make History at Oakland Port for Third Time in Three Months (2014) | Oakland Does It Again with Successful BDS Blockade at Port (2014) | Historic Victory Against Israeli Apartheid at the Port of Oakland (2014)
06/05/21 ILWU Refuses to Cross Oakland Picket, Forcing ZIM Freighter to Leave Port Front Page | East Bay | International | Palestine06/03/21 George Floyd Actions Nationwide Mark the Anniversary of 2020 Uprisings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | U.S.04/30/21 International Workers' Day 2021 Filled with Marches, Rallies, and Direct Actions Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/30/21 Anomymous Communiqués Claim Responsibility for Four Actions Across 19 Properties Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Arts + Action | San Francisco | East Bay04/01/21 AAPI Peoples and Allies Demonstrate Throughout Bay Area and California Front Page | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California03/25/21 SF Protest and Oakland Caravan Confront Amazon's Anti-Labor Practices Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.03/24/21 Flooding Prison and "Progressive" DA with Calls Gets Mumia Emergency Care He Needed Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/02/21 Campaigners in SF and Worldwide Rally for Peace in Yemen Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International02/01/21 San José Anti-Eviction Protest Shuts Down Court Hearings, Nine Arrested Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | South Bay | Government & Elections01/31/21 Four Violently Arrested After Providing Food and Supplies to the Vacaville Community Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin01/27/21 University of California Puts Up Fencing and Takes First Steps to Privatize People's Park Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay | International | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network