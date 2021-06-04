WorkWeek & Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy will be covering the picket of the Zim Ship Volan at the Port of Oakland

Pacifiica CRD & WorkWeek Covering Picketing & Blockage of Israeli Chartered Ship Volan At Port Of Oakland & Past Cooverage On KPFACRD & WorkWeek and will be haviing a liive feed starting at 6AM PST/9 AM EST. In 2014 we forced KPFA to cover part of it live.Video Feed For Picket/Blockade Of Zim Chartered Ship Volan Starting At 6AM PST Friday May 4. 2021 At Port of OaklandIn Solidiarity,Steve ZeltzerCRD & WorkWeek6/3/21 UPDATEZIM IS HERE! TIME TO #BLOCKTHEBOAT! Ship scheduled to dock tomorrow morning, June 4. We need you at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, Oakland at 6AM to hold the picket and send a message that Israeli apartheid is not welcome here. Accessibility info here.ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim Ship Piraeus At Port Of OaklandKPFA WorkWeek on 2014 Piicket Line