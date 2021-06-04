From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Pacifica CRD & WorkWeek Covering Picketing & Block of Israeli Chartered Ship Volan At
WorkWeek & Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy will be covering the picket of the Zim Ship Volan at the Port of Oakland
Pacifiica CRD & WorkWeek Covering Picketing & Blockage of Israeli Chartered Ship Volan At Port Of Oakland & Past Cooverage On KPFA
CRD & WorkWeek and will be haviing a liive feed starting at 6AM PST/9 AM EST. In 2014 we forced KPFA to cover part of it live.
Video Feed For Picket/Blockade Of Zim Chartered Ship Volan Starting At 6AM PST Friday May 4. 2021 At Port of Oakland
https://vimeo.com/558861952
In Solidiarity,
Steve Zeltzer
CRD & WorkWeek
6/3/21 UPDATE
ZIM IS HERE! TIME TO #BLOCKTHEBOAT! Ship scheduled to dock tomorrow morning, June 4. We need you at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, Oakland at 6AM to hold the picket and send a message that Israeli apartheid is not welcome here. Accessibility info here.
ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim Ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&t=1s
KPFA WorkWeek on 2014 Piicket Line
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww7-15-14-us-trade-unions-zionism-and-palestinian-workers?utm_source=laborforpalestine.net&utm_campaign=wtshare&utm_medium=widget&utm_content=https%253A%252F%252Fsoundcloud.com%252Fworkweek-radio%252Fww7-15-14-us-trade-unions-zionism-and-palestinian-workers
CRD & WorkWeek and will be haviing a liive feed starting at 6AM PST/9 AM EST. In 2014 we forced KPFA to cover part of it live.
Video Feed For Picket/Blockade Of Zim Chartered Ship Volan Starting At 6AM PST Friday May 4. 2021 At Port of Oakland
https://vimeo.com/558861952
In Solidiarity,
Steve Zeltzer
CRD & WorkWeek
6/3/21 UPDATE
ZIM IS HERE! TIME TO #BLOCKTHEBOAT! Ship scheduled to dock tomorrow morning, June 4. We need you at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, Oakland at 6AM to hold the picket and send a message that Israeli apartheid is not welcome here. Accessibility info here.
ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim Ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&t=1s
KPFA WorkWeek on 2014 Piicket Line
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww7-15-14-us-trade-unions-zionism-and-palestinian-workers?utm_source=laborforpalestine.net&utm_campaign=wtshare&utm_medium=widget&utm_content=https%253A%252F%252Fsoundcloud.com%252Fworkweek-radio%252Fww7-15-14-us-trade-unions-zionism-and-palestinian-workers
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network