Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Pacifica CRD & WorkWeek Covering Picketing & Block of Israeli Chartered Ship Volan At
by WorkWeek
Friday Jun 4th, 2021 5:10 AM
WorkWeek & Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy will be covering the picket of the Zim Ship Volan at the Port of Oakland
Pacifiica CRD & WorkWeek Covering Picketing & Blockage of Israeli Chartered Ship Volan At Port Of Oakland & Past Cooverage On KPFA

CRD & WorkWeek and will be haviing a liive feed starting at 6AM PST/9 AM EST. In 2014 we forced KPFA to cover part of it live.
Video Feed For Picket/Blockade Of Zim Chartered Ship Volan Starting At 6AM PST Friday May 4. 2021 At Port of Oakland
https://vimeo.com/558861952


In Solidiarity,
Steve Zeltzer
CRD & WorkWeek


6/3/21 UPDATE
ZIM IS HERE! TIME TO #BLOCKTHEBOAT! Ship scheduled to dock tomorrow morning, June 4. We need you at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, Oakland at 6AM to hold the picket and send a message that Israeli apartheid is not welcome here. Accessibility info here.

ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim Ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&t=1s

KPFA WorkWeek on 2014 Piicket Line
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww7-15-14-us-trade-unions-zionism-and-palestinian-workers?utm_source=laborforpalestine.net&utm_campaign=wtshare&utm_medium=widget&utm_content=https%253A%252F%252Fsoundcloud.com%252Fworkweek-radio%252Fww7-15-14-us-trade-unions-zionism-and-palestinian-workers
https://vimeo.com/558861952
