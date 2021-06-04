



The fight has just begun. We are calling for more pickets at 4PM!



WHAT: Second mass community picket to block Israeli ZIM-operated cargo ship from unloading cargo in Oakland Port

WHEN: Starting at 4pm, Friday, June 4, 2021

WHERE: Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Rd, Oakland



Shuttles will be taking people from West Oakland BART to Middle Harbor Shoreline Park beginning at 3pm. Please look out for signs around BART and on vehicles. More information:



Real-time updates can be accessed by subscribing to alerts at (812) 562-5946



Several hundred Bay Area residents successfully mobilized to the Port of Oakland to participate in #BlockTheBoat, a campaign led by the Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC) to prevent Israeli owned and operated cargo ships from being worked and unloaded in the Bay Area. AROC and the broader community claimed victory after four hours of picketing when dockworkers with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 10 honored the picket and did not unload the Volans, a vessel operated by Israeli shipping company ZIM. The terminal operated by TraPac is shut down until the evening shifts. The Volans is still docked with all its Oakland-bound cargo on board.



Today’s victory is a win for the international movement to boycott, divest and sanction the apartheid state of Israel. Let's keep up the moomentum and ensure that ship does not unload in Oakland tonight or ever!



Todays mobilizations are part of an



