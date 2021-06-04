top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Lines
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 4th, 2021 3:25 PM
Over 500 community and labor activists rallied and picketed the Israeli ZIM chartered ship the Volans. ILWU members refused to cross the picket lines.
sm_img_9757.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of community and labor protesters blocked the Israeli chartered ship Volans at the Port on Oakland on June 4, 2021. The Zim shipping company threatened the ILWU that they would pull out of the Port of Oakland if the picketing stopped their ships.

The pickets arrived at 5:30 AM in the morning and ILWU local 10 and Local 34 members refused to cross the picket lines. ILWU members including ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis discussed the history of the ILWU and also the racism against the
Palestinians as a well against Black Americans in the US.

The Block The Ship group with Arab Resource Organizing Committee AROC and the Stop Zim Action Committee SZAC both organized to get to the line and keep it up during first day of the ship's arrival. ZIM in the past left the berth and then tried to come back into the port secretly.

In both 2010 and 2014, pickets were held as well against ZIM owned ships and they have not returned to Oakland since those pickets. Zim also recently signed a ten year agreement with Amazon to deliver goods from China to the US and throughout the world.

Additional media

International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.
http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf
Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne
https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8

ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

ILWU Local 10 members Boycott of South African Cargo In Solidarity With South African Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzPSaua4ovo&feature=youtu.be

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
§Picket Line In Front Of Berth 30 At The Port Of Oakland
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 4th, 2021 3:25 PM
sm_img_9774.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Part of the picket line of the ZIM chartered ship Volans
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
§The Theft Of Palestinian Land By Zionists
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 4th, 2021 3:25 PM
sm_img_9800.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some protesters held a banner showing the theft of Palestinian land by the Israeli Zionist government.
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
§Egyptians and Pakistanis Stand With Palestinians
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 4th, 2021 3:25 PM
sm_img_9737.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Two solidarity picketers.
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
§Right Of Return Supported
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 4th, 2021 3:25 PM
sm_img_9745.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Right Of Return was supported by protesters
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
§Stop ZIM Banner
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 4th, 2021 3:25 PM
sm_img_9717.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Stop ZIM banner was held up.
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
§ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis Spoke About Israel & ZIM
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 4th, 2021 3:25 PM
sm_img_9802.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU local 10 president Trent Willis said that ZIM Israeli shipping line had threatened to leave Oakland if the pickets continued
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
§Criticism Of Israel Is Not Anti-Semitism Says Supporter Of Picket Line
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 4th, 2021 3:25 PM
sm_img_9748.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A picketer spoke out about how Zionists use the anti-semitism argument of those opposed to Israeli apartheid
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
