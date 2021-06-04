Over 500 community and labor activists rallied and picketed the Israeli ZIM chartered ship the Volans. ILWU members refused to cross the picket lines.

Hundreds of community and labor protesters blocked the Israeli chartered ship Volans at the Port on Oakland on June 4, 2021. The Zim shipping company threatened the ILWU that they would pull out of the Port of Oakland if the picketing stopped their ships.The pickets arrived at 5:30 AM in the morning and ILWU local 10 and Local 34 members refused to cross the picket lines. ILWU members including ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis discussed the history of the ILWU and also the racism against thePalestinians as a well against Black Americans in the US.The Block The Ship group with Arab Resource Organizing Committee AROC and the Stop Zim Action Committee SZAC both organized to get to the line and keep it up during first day of the ship's arrival. ZIM in the past left the berth and then tried to come back into the port secretly.In both 2010 and 2014, pickets were held as well against ZIM owned ships and they have not returned to Oakland since those pickets. Zim also recently signed a ten year agreement with Amazon to deliver goods from China to the US and throughout the world.Additional mediaInternational Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine.Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidIsraeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIneILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of OaklandMass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In GazaILWU Local 10 members Boycott of South African Cargo In Solidarity With South African WorkersProduction of Labor Video Project