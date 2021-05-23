Resistance Until Liberation: Protest for Palestine
#savesheikhjarrah
#resistanceuntilliberation
#StopEthnicCleansing
View events for the week of 5/23/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Protest for Palestine
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 23
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Angela
|Location Details
|
39707 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/ampalestinebayare...
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 23rd, 2021 12:53 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network