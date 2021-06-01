From the Open-Publishing Calendar
5/29/21 March on Washington for Palestine
On May 29, 2021, for the first time in memory, there was a March on Washington for Palestine, endorsed by over 130 groups, with some 35,000 people walking in the rain from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House.
See
"‘The Landscape is Shifting’: Over 35,000 rally for Palestine in DC on Memorial Day weekend" by Nadia Ahmad, Faisal Khan, 5/31/21 at
https://mondoweiss.net/2021/05/the-landscape-is-shifting-over-35000-rally-for-palestine-in-dc-on-memorial-day-weekend/
and
"DC March for Palestine Demands Biden and Congress 'Hold Israel Accountable for Its War Crimes in Gaza'" by Jessica Corbett, 5/30/21 at
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/05/30/dc-march-palestine-demands-biden-and-congress-hold-israel-accountable-its-war-crimes
Also see
https://twitter.com/codepink
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiUxSGdVjdM
https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanctionIsrael?src=hashtag_click
https://twitter.com/hashtag/March4Palestine?src=hashtag_click
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
From the Mondoweiss article:
"Over 35,000 protestors converged in Washington DC this Memorial Day weekend for The National March for Palestine, the largest nationwide protest against U.S. foreign policy in decades. More than 100 buses arrived at the Lincoln Memorial from as far away as Minneapolis, Minnesota and Dallas, Texas. Organized in less than one week, the event unfurled the potential for Muslim American and Palestinian activists to lead antiwar mobilizations. The program was spearheaded by American Muslims for Palestine and the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations. The groups urged sanctions on Israel in the wake of its recent 11 day bombing campaign in Gaza where over 66 children were killed, including 11 who were recovering from trauma of previous Israeli government attacks. "
"This unprecedented gathering on Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial was a clear sign to President Joe Biden, his administration, and to Israel that public opinion in the United States is shifting, and people of conscience demand a tangible solution for Palestinians who have endured decades of dehumanization, marginalization, and subjugation."
"The rally and march were a collective condemnation of two weeks of Israeli indiscriminate bombing of Palestinian civilians including children and destruction of infrastructure including homes, schools and clinics. The storming and attacking of Masjid Al-Aqsa, the third holiest site for Muslims, during the holy month of Ramadan, and expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem was the catalyst that awakened a sleeping giant worldwide demanding President Biden take bold steps which he failed to deliver. "
"People from all demographics and professions came together to show support to the Palestinian diaspora in the U.S. and their families who have experienced colonial annexation of their land and racism. Partners of the National March for Palestine included the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), Muslim American Society (MAS), ICNA Council for Social Justice, Muslim Ummah of North America (MUNA), Majlis Ash-Shura: Islamic Leadership Council of New York, Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) and Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM). Jewish Voice for Peace, Veterans for Peace, MPower Change, United National Antiwar Coalition, Progressive Democrats of America, Our Revolution National, National Lawyers Guild, and Honor the Earth, and endorsed along with over 130 organizations. "
Per https://twitter.com/MuslimDelegates/status/1398748527325503491/photo/3,
also endorsing were
Labor for Palestine, Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights, Nevadans for Palestinian Human Rights. A major supporting organization which mobilized its supporters was Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER).
The tide has turned now with a march on Washington for Palestine and members of Congress speaking in support of Palestine. This March on Washington was preceded by tens of thousands of people in cities across the United States commemorating the Nakba (catastrophe) of the destruction of Palestine of May 15, 1948 when 750,000 people were chased off their land of Palestine in their possession for hundreds of years to never be allowed to return to their land and if they did not move fast enough, they were massacred by the US and Israel, with the US replacing Great Britain as the primary colonizer, and setting up Israel, a theocratic, apartheid, settler colony as its junior partner to maximize its oil profits in the Middle East, to be a "bulwark against communism" in the strategic Middle East which connects to 3 continents and the Suez Canal and to be the American foot soldier promoting counter-revolution around the world, including right now in Columbia.
From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!
Not one nickel, not one dime, stop US/Israeli war crimes!
Stop US aid to Israel!
