Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following petitions:
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/nomoreweaponsforisrael/index.html
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&;
https://actionnetwork.org/forms/no-apartheid/?source=group-mpower-action-fund&referrer=group-mpower-action-fund
https://secure.everyaction.com/wUAYmd6RzEacXxN3WQuYQQ2
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/
https://www.codepink.org/natgeo
https://www.codepink.org/revokethelicense
https://bdsmovement.net/caf-get-out-of-sheikh-jarrah
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590. Congress acts when enough constituents demand it.
3) Call the State Department at 202-647-6575 option 8. Leave a message for the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs to immediately revoke export license number DDTC 20-084, the $735 million arms deal between Boeing and Israel
4) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
5) Read Determined to Stay: Palestinian Youth Fight for their Village by Jody Sokolower: shoppalestine.org/product-p/book_determined_to_stay.htm
6) Watch the film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe at https://www.1948movie.com/
7) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills/Pillsbury, Sabra and SodaStream
Related Categories: Palestine | Central Valley
Protest: Free Palestine
Date
Friday June 04
Time
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Angela
Location Details
|
MLK Plaza
2 E Oak St, Stockton, CA
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8050094034...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 3rd, 2021 1:47 PM
