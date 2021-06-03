We will greet the cars coming into Santa Cruz at Ocean and Water Streets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Signs asking for BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions against Apartheid Israel) and contacting your Congress members to stop funding Israel’s occupation of Palestine are especially welcome.



We will also have handouts for passers by that call for support for HR 2590, to promote and protect the human rights of Palestine living under Israeli military occupation and to ensure that United States taxpayer funds are not used by the Government of Israel to support the military detention of Palestinian children, the unlawful seizure, appropriation, and destruction of Palestinian property

and forcible transfer of civilians in the West Bank, or further annexation of Palestinian land in violation of international law.



U.S. taxpayers send $3.8 billion in aid each year to Israel, with no meaningful requirements to use that money in a way which does not contribute to systemic human rights violations.



The Israeli government’s plan to steal 2,000 Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem violates Article 53 go the Fourth Geneva Convention.



Human Rights Watch recently found the Israeli government has been systematically committing crimes against humanity, specifically crimes of persecution and apartheid.