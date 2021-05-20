top
Palestine: An Uprising Against Zionism and U.S. Imperialism
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday May 23
Time 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Location Details
Online event, see website for details
Throughout the U.S. and around the world — people have taken to the streets to express their outrage against Israel’s latest slaughter of Palestinians. The Biden administration, with the blood of Palestinians on their hands, has continued in lock-step with Israel, supporting them every step of the way, with Biden repeating the mantra that Israel has a right to defend itself.

The Palestinians’ struggle embodies the revolt of those everywhere who refuse to bow their heads, who refuse to give up. Whether in Myanmar, Colombia, or around the world, all workers and oppressed people must stand together! Exploitation and oppression have no borders, and neither do our struggles!

Join us for a presentation and discussion on the latest assault by Israel on Palestinians and the global outrage it has sparked.
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-05-23-21/

Added to the calendar on Thursday May 20th, 2021 9:09 AM
