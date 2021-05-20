Throughout the U.S. and around the world — people have taken to the streets to express their outrage against Israel’s latest slaughter of Palestinians. The Biden administration, with the blood of Palestinians on their hands, has continued in lock-step with Israel, supporting them every step of the way, with Biden repeating the mantra that Israel has a right to defend itself.



The Palestinians’ struggle embodies the revolt of those everywhere who refuse to bow their heads, who refuse to give up. Whether in Myanmar, Colombia, or around the world, all workers and oppressed people must stand together! Exploitation and oppression have no borders, and neither do our struggles!



Join us for a presentation and discussion on the latest assault by Israel on Palestinians and the global outrage it has sparked. For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-05-23-21/

