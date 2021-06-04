Victory Claimed After Israeli-Operated Cargo Ship Prevented from Unloading in Oakland by Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC)

Friday Jun 4th, 2021 2:34 PM

In a major BDS win, an Arab community organization mobilized over 500 people and blocked an Israeli shipping giant from unloading cargo in the Port of Oakland. Now organizers say the fight has just begun, and have called for more pickets at 4PM