Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco
Thousands in SF March in Solidarity with Palestine
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
As outrage over Israel's ethnic cleansing explodes in cities throughout the world, San Francisco does its part.
sm_01-13521-850_2352.jpg
original image (1911x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Saturday May 15th, was the 73rd anniversary of the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes, called the Nakba, the memorial march in San Francisco became huge as Israel intensified its attacks on Palestine.

The protest began on Valencia and 16th with a sound truck placed mid block. It was then moved to the intersection as the crowd expanded. Soon several blocks of 16th street were full. After speakers addressed the crowd from sound trucks, the march to Mission Street began. The marchers marched down Mission to 24th, turned right and then right again up Valencia. At 19th, a left turn sent the protesters to Mission Dololes park, the only venue large enough to hold what was now at least 10,000 people. Speakers once again adressed the crowd.

The marchers were mostly young and culturally Palestinian. There were Jews were there to express their solidarity.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_02-13521-852_9792.jpg
original image (1845x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_03-13521-852_9794.jpg
original image (1889x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_04-13521-850_1999.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_05-13521-852_9819.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_06-13521-850_2166.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_07-13521-850_2256.jpg
original image (1770x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_08-13521-850_2352.jpg
original image (1911x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_09-13521-850_2384.jpg
original image (2210x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_10-13521-850_2453.jpg
original image (1764x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_11-13521-850_2554.jpg
original image (2041x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_12-13521-850_2610.jpg
original image (1553x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_13-13521-852_9933.jpg
original image (1912x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_14-13521-850_2665.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_15-13521-850_2706.jpg
original image (1400x1502)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_16-13521-852_9954.jpg
original image (2074x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_17-13521-852_9981.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_18-13521-852_0006.jpg
original image (1477x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_19-13521-852_0054.jpg
original image (1400x1485)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 16th, 2021 2:36 PM
sm_20-13521-852_0067.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
