"Stop Palestinian Genocide” banner dropped over Highway 101 overpass during APEC by Hazel W

As CEOs and heads of state gather for APEC, San Francisco activists had a message for them: end the genocide in Palestine

Earlier this week, as CEOs and heads of state gather for APEC, San Francisco activists dropped a "Stop Palestinian Genocide” banner over the Vermont St overpass on Highway 101 to "show APEC attendees that San Francisco stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and demands a #CeasefireNOW". President Biden and other heads of state had traveled from SFO airport to downtown SF that same day. The banner attracted attention from the SF Chronicle before being removed. The activists made their message to APEC attendees clear: "End the genocide. Stop arming Israel. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."