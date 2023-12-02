Anarchists Sabotage Train Lines in Northern California in Solidarity with Palestine by some anarchists

This action was taken in response to a larger call coming out of the Bay Area to protest against the continued bombing of Gaza and the violation of the Ceasefire by Israel.

On the morning of December 2nd at 5:00am we sabotaged various strategically located train lines in Northern California: in Pittsburgh, Oakland, Niles, Bahia, and Lodi. We used a tactic shared by natives and accomplices of the Wet'Suwet'en tribe in so called Canada. We took large gauge copper wire and wrapped it around both rails of the same train track. Doing this completed the low voltage current running thru the rails notifying the train operator that the track is occupied and cannot be used until the obstruction is found and removed. This method for stopping train traffic yields the lowest possibility for derailment, and thus the least likely to cause harm to human or animal life. We did this in solidarity with the ongoing resistance to genocide being waged against Palestinians by the so called state of Israel.



As anarchists we refuse to beg the masters of war for a ceasefire. We took it upon ourselves to sabotage the ability of so called Israel to commit genocide, by sabotaging the flow of capital in the US, and thus the machinery for war abroad. We know that the refined oil, the modems,computer parts, semi conductors, and all other commodities traveling out of California along Union Pacific and BNSF train lines everyday for export around the world, facilitates the massacre of Palestinians. The so called state of Israel necessitates the smooth flow of US tax dollars and direct material support of all kinds to carry out a genocide of this scale. Every shipyard, train line, warehouse, and trucking facility needs to operate efficiently for the death machine to be seamless.



The genocide happening in Gaza is part of a much larger project serving the West's deteriorating hegemonic rule over international trade. The blockage of the Suez Canal for six days in March of 2021 highlighted how precarious this trade infrastructure is. It also revealed how politically dangerous it is for the US, due to Egypt's alliance with Russia, to control such a linchpin in the global economy.



Biden and Netanyahu seek to bypass the Suez Canal by constructing their own ship route across occupied Palestine. The Ben Gurion canal project, as it is called, named after the founder of Israel, seeks to connect the Mediterranean Sea to the Gulf of Aqaba, with it's northern port of entry in Gaza. Palestinian liberation stands alone as an obstacle against this furthering of western hegemony. We refuse to be complicit in forcing Palestinian people to pay the ultimate price for imperialist greed.



In targeting the infrastructure of global trade we recognize the implications on this genocide. As insurgents in the heart of empire we have an essential role to play. We have access to the inner workings of the war machine, and we are uniquely placed to clog it's arteries. The flow of global capital is incredibly fragile-all it takes is creativity and a willingness to act. We encourage others to sabotage the logistics infrastructure of capital as a means of disrupting business as usual. Bring the war home!

