Palestine East Bay Police State & Prisons

"Alameda County" Courthouse Attacked for Palestinian Martyrs

by anarchists
Thu, Nov 2, 2023 11:34PM
"It is never possible to balance liberatory violence with the conditions of struggle. The process of liberation is excessive by nature. In the direction of overabundance or in that of deficiency. Where have we ever seen a popular insurrection hit the bullseye, clearly distinguishing the enemies to kill? It is a blow of the tiger’s claws that rips and does not distinguish." Alfredo Bonanno
We smashed seven windows at the "alameda county" courthouse tonight. This attack is for the martyrs of Palestine. Every "american" soldier, cop, court, and prison is a target. Freedom to all Palestinian prisoners! Freedom to all prisoners of "america!" Put the sword against the sword! Let the olive branch fall, long live the hammer! Bring the war home! Death to "israel!" Death to "america!"

anarchists
