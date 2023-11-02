"Alameda County" Courthouse Attacked for Palestinian Martyrs by anarchists

"It is never possible to balance liberatory violence with the conditions of struggle. The process of liberation is excessive by nature. In the direction of overabundance or in that of deficiency. Where have we ever seen a popular insurrection hit the bullseye, clearly distinguishing the enemies to kill? It is a blow of the tiger’s claws that rips and does not distinguish." Alfredo Bonanno