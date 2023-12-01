Largest Mall in Northern CA Occupied on Black Friday by San Jose is Pro Palestine

Over 1,000 pro Palestine demonstrators marched through Santana Row, a shopping district of high end retailers, then headed to the largest shopping mall in Northern California, Valley Fair, a Westfield mall located in San Jose. Photos by Len Tsou.

Jewish Voice for Peace members joined IfNotNow, Silicon Valley for Palestine, FRSO, Silicon Valley for Palestine, Palestinian Youth Movement, Black Outreach and other groups in a dramatic Black Friday protest at Santana Row and Valley Fair Mall, to tell shoppers "As you're shopping, bombs are dropping!"



Their stated purpose was to disrupt business as usual on the massive shopping day. They said that a temporary truce is insufficient and demanded an end to Israeli occupation. In addition, they called for the release of the thousands of Palestinian political prisoners being held by Israel and insisted on the right of return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants.



According to Fight Back! News, Apple, Chanel, Levi’s, Michael Kors, Sephora, and Prada are just a few companies in the mall that are pro-Israel. Protesters marched into the Apple store and throughout the giant mall. Community members, including families with small children appalled by the crimes against Palestine, joined with hand made signs calling for humanitarian aid and an end to genocide.



