JVP Bay Area Facilitates "IDF" Fundraiser: A Critique of Obedient Protest by Anarchist Actions for Intifada

At the November 5 protest against the "Friends of the IDF Gala" in San Carlos, hundreds of people mobilized to shut down this fundraiser for a fascist zionist genocidal army, but the key player preventing the actual disruption of this event was the non-profit that "organized" the protest, Jewish Voices for Peace Bay Area.



JVP Bay Area did the dirty work of the police and the "israeli" occupation forces [IOF]. Through their aggressive peace policing, relentless harassment of anyone who wanted to do something more than stand and shout, and protest marshaling that helped the donors of settler-colonialist genocide drive safely into the gala. They not only allowed but actually facilitated this fundraiser.



We showed up to shut the gala down. If JVP Bay Area was unwilling to do the same (with whatever tactics they choose), the very least they could have done was not prevent other people from doing so.