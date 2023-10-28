top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International Anti-War

Over 15k Protestors Shut Down SF Central Freeway, Demand Ceasefire in Israeli War on Gaza

by AROC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:30PM
A mass protest for Palestine has marched onto Central Freeway via Octavia Street. Following similar actions in New York City and Washington D.C., over fifteen thousand protestors have taken control of the freeway. Amidst the ongoing Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, protesters are calling for a ceasefire and an end of US military aid to Israel.
sm__sanfrancisco-gaza-1_20231028_153329.jpg
original image (4000x3000)
[Photo: Thousands march in San Francisco behind "Ceasefire Now" and "No US Military Aid to Israel" banners]


“Countless Jews are taking a stand against the horrific massacres Israel is committing in Gaza. The first step towards peace is a ceasefire now,” says Seth Morrison of Jewish Voices for Peace. “We will not stand for the genocide of Palestinians by Israel. Never again, and not in our name. We need an end of all US funding to the apartheid regime.”

At least 7000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by the Israeli military in the last 2 weeks, including at least 3000 children. The UN estimated that over 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced within Gaza, with over 42% of all homes in Gaza destroyed by Israeli shelling.

“Our elected officials need to take a stand. The world is watching a genocide unfold. From Ramallah to London to NYC, the world is rising to defend Gaza.” said Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center. “We are taking a stand to say no to genocide, no to war, no to invasion. Ceasefire now.”

US lawmakers are feeling public pressure mounting against ongoing support of Israel. Biden’s approval rating has fallen 11 points this month, while over 65% of voters across all parties want a ceasefire in Gaza.
For more information: https://araborganizing.org
§Stop the Genocide in Gaza! rally at Harry Bridges Plaza
by AROC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:30PM
sm__sanfrancisco-gaza-2_signal-2023-10-28-134846_002.jpeg
original image (1600x1200)
https://araborganizing.org
§Video: Taking Market Street to demand a Free Palestine
by AROC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:30PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (4.3MB) | Embed Video
https://araborganizing.org
§Thousands march against US funding of Israel's genocide in Gaza
by AROC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:30PM
sm__sanfrancisco-gaza-4_brookeanderson3.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://araborganizing.org
§Protester atop traffic signal with Palestinian flag
by AROC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:30PM
sm__sanfrancisco-gaza-5_signal-2023-10-28-152410_006.jpeg
original image (2048x1536)
https://araborganizing.org
§Video: Protesters on Highway 101 above South Van Ness Ave
by AROC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:30PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (1.8MB) | Embed Video
https://araborganizing.org
§Video: Facing off with SFPD and CHP on the 101
by AROC
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:30PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (2.0MB) | Embed Video
https://araborganizing.org
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Who was attacking Palestinian Protestors?
Don
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 10:34PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code