Tacoma/Seattle Protests Planned at Port After Oakland Activists Delay US Vessel Bound for
A massive protest will take place at Tacoma Port against ship destined for Israel
What: Mass Demonstration of shipping vessel
Where: Port of Tacoma, One Sitcum Plaza Tacoma, WA
When: Sunday, November 5th, 3pm
Immediate updates on Tacoma/Seattle actions can be found on Instagram: @aroc_bayarea, @samidounseattle and @falastinyat
Tacoma/Seattle, WA – Mass protests at the Port of Tacoma are planned this weekend after Oakland community members protested and successfully delayed the Cape Orlando, a US military supply vessel bound for Israel.
The vessel is now en route to Tacoma, WA; confidential sources say that the vessel will be loaded with weapons and military equipment in Tacoma, with a final destination in Israel. US government records show that the Cape Orlando has been used in US military operations in Iraq (Operation "Iraqi Freedom" and Afghanistan (Operation "Enduring Freedom"). Communities in the Pacific Northwest have called for protests and work stoppages of this vessel.
In Oakland, community members broke through the gates at the port and three activists locked themselves to the ladder leading onto the ship contributing heavily to the delay of the ship. After police forcefully moved in, the three locked-down protestors were detained by the Coast Guard, and were eventually released. Protestors are calling on communities in cities around the country and across the world to be on alert for vessels carrying similar cargo.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/
