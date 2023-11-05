Artists for Palestine by sandgazing

Crew of Artists that refuse to have Israeli Propaganda pollute their communities.

رَبِّ اشْرَحْ لِي صَدْرِي وَيَسِّرْ لِي أَمْرِي وَاحْلُلْ عُقْدَةً مِنْ لِسَانِي يَفْقَهُوا قَوْلِي



Rabbish rah lee sadree Wa yassir leee amree Wahlul ‘uqdatan milli saanee Yafqahoo qawlee



“My Lord, expand for me my breast [with assurance] And ease for me my task And untie the knot from my tongue That they may understand my speech.”



Surah Ta-Ha Ayat 25-28



As dedicated artists, we strive for a higher purpose: a world free from oppression, where those responsible for genocide tremble at the consequences of their own hatred. In our pursuit, we express unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle against israeli zionism and western colonialism disguised as "Jewish indigeneity." We adamantly reject the infiltration of zionist propaganda into our cities, refusing to let it poison the minds of our communities.



The recent appearance of "JewBelong" billboards in our midst is deeply troubling. Cloaked in the guise of civil rights, these billboards are, in reality, instruments of fear and manipulation. Their sinister purpose is unmistakable: to drown out the resounding global calls for Palestinian liberation. What amplifies this nefarious situation is the brazen fact that one of JewBelong's co-founders, Archie Gottesman, openly advocates for the annihilation of Gaza. This group not only orchestrates vile campaigns of harassment against Palestinians but shamelessly dangles cash rewards to entice individuals into participating in these abhorrent attacks.



Gottesman's dark connections to the "israel on campus coalition", an organization that schemed clandestinely with the israeli government to spy on and slander supporters of Palestine, further unmask the wicked essence of JewBelong. In 2018, she callously branded Gaza as a realm of "monsters," shamelessly advocating for its obliteration. We, the defiant champions of justice, stand united against this venomous hatred, refusing to be silenced, bearing witness to the cries of the Palestinian people who look to us for amplification.



In the face of this heart-wrenching genocide unfolding before the eyes of the world, we reject complacency. Palestinians rely on our voices, and we will not fail them. We summon the artists of the free world, calling upon you to rise alongside us, to lend your creative power to the struggle for Palestinian liberation. Let the courage within you surge forth, let it erupt into a crescendo that the world cannot ignore. Let your solidarity be heard, seen, and felt by all.



In our lifetime, Palestinian Liberation will triumph. From the streets of Oakland to the heart of Gaza, we pledge to eradicate the blight of Zionism from our shared world. Free Palestine.

