From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Aug 12 2023No Contract, No Coffee!
Starbucks Bus Tour Stops in San Francisco, Rallies with Allies to Support Unionization
More than 8,500 workers have formed unions at over 340 Starbucks stores in the U.S. With thousands more to go, customers and labor advocates are hitting the streets this summer to keep pressure on the union-busting company. On July 31, the national bus tour of Starbucks workers made a stop to rally at San Francisco City Hall. Workers and allies chanted and cheered; US Representative Rho Khanna was amongst those giving impassioned speeches.
On August 7, Starbucks customers at more than 320 locations across the U.S. held a day of action targeting locations of the coffee chain where employees have not yet unionized. Starbucks Workers United said this would be the first of a series of national days of action to activate allies and hold Starbucks accountable. Since December 2021, when workers at a Starbucks in New York formed the coffee company’s first U.S. union, Starbucks has been repeatedly accused of using illegal tactics, including closing stores where workers have tried to form unions.
Palo Alto Starbucks Sees Customers Rise Up! | Starbucks Workers United "Adopts" Fillmore Street Store | "The Union Is Calling": Starbucks Bus Tour Lands in San Francisco | Starbucks Workers Hold SF City Hall Rally | Starbucks STOP Union Busting! Starbucks Workers National Bus Tour Hits SF
On August 7, Starbucks customers at more than 320 locations across the U.S. held a day of action targeting locations of the coffee chain where employees have not yet unionized. Starbucks Workers United said this would be the first of a series of national days of action to activate allies and hold Starbucks accountable. Since December 2021, when workers at a Starbucks in New York formed the coffee company’s first U.S. union, Starbucks has been repeatedly accused of using illegal tactics, including closing stores where workers have tried to form unions.
Palo Alto Starbucks Sees Customers Rise Up! | Starbucks Workers United "Adopts" Fillmore Street Store | "The Union Is Calling": Starbucks Bus Tour Lands in San Francisco | Starbucks Workers Hold SF City Hall Rally | Starbucks STOP Union Busting! Starbucks Workers National Bus Tour Hits SF
2023-08-12 Starbucks Bus Tour Stops in San Francisco, Rallies with Allies to Support Unionization Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | Peninsula | California | U.S.2023-07-19 Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding Demanded as Wells Fargo Operations Shut Down Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.2023-07-13 Demonstrations Wrack France, Boiling Over After Police Murder of Youth Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | International | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights2023-07-02 A Call for Pride to Return to its Roots as a Riot in Defense of LGBTQ+ Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | San Francisco2023-05-31 Reactionary "Street Art" Campaign Backed by Billionaire Michael Moritz Targeted by Graffiti Artists Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Drug War | Arts + Action | San Francisco2023-05-27 Long-Time Industry Goal Is to Hamper CEQA by Expanding Exemptions, Limiting Challenges Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections2023-05-25 Critics Say Bankruptcy Stiff-Arms Sexual Abuse Survivors by Limiting Their Options in Court Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2023-04-25 Tradition of Revolutionary Protest Continues in Paris and Across France as Labor Fights On Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | International | Government & Elections2023-04-21 Protests Continue Despite US Supreme Court Allowing Access to Abortion Pill Temporarily Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2023-04-17 Big Oil Sponsors Dinners and Awards for California Journalists, Gets Favorable Mentions Environment & Forest Defense | Media Activism & Independent Media | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2023-04-14 Drag Activists March in San Francisco Against Nationwide Anti-Trans/Queer Bills Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network