No Contract, No Coffee!
Sat Aug 12 2023
No Contract, No Coffee!
Starbucks Bus Tour Stops in San Francisco, Rallies with Allies to Support Unionization
No Contract, No Coffee!
More than 8,500 workers have formed unions at over 340 Starbucks stores in the U.S. With thousands more to go, customers and labor advocates are hitting the streets this summer to keep pressure on the union-busting company. On July 31, the national bus tour of Starbucks workers made a stop to rally at San Francisco City Hall. Workers and allies chanted and cheered; US Representative Rho Khanna was amongst those giving impassioned speeches.

On August 7, Starbucks customers at more than 320 locations across the U.S. held a day of action targeting locations of the coffee chain where employees have not yet unionized. Starbucks Workers United said this would be the first of a series of national days of action to activate allies and hold Starbucks accountable. Since December 2021, when workers at a Starbucks in New York formed the coffee company’s first U.S. union, Starbucks has been repeatedly accused of using illegal tactics, including closing stores where workers have tried to form unions.

photo Palo Alto Starbucks Sees Customers Rise Up! | photo Starbucks Workers United "Adopts" Fillmore Street Store | photo "The Union Is Calling": Starbucks Bus Tour Lands in San Francisco | photo Starbucks Workers Hold SF City Hall Rally | photo Starbucks STOP Union Busting! Starbucks Workers National Bus Tour Hits SF
