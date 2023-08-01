top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Starbucks Workers Hold City Hall Rally

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
No Contract, No Coffee!
sm_01-212-850_2236.jpg
original image (2009x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Monday, July 31. As the struggle to unionize the nation's 16,000 Starbucks locations continues, several hundred California Starbucks workers and members of allied organizations held a noon rally on the steps of San Francisco's city Hall.

Shouting slogans and hearing speakers, including that of 17th district US House Representative Ro Khanna, the demands were simple and clear.

Right to Organize
Strong Foundation of Rights
Health and Safety
Wages and Pay
No Reductions
Guaranteed and Consistent Schedules
Expanded LOA and PTD
Immediate Access to Withheld Benefits

For details, see https://sbworkersunited.org

Starbucks' labor force, with its over 16,000 US locations is undergoing one of the nation's major union drives. Over 340 stores with 8,500 "partners" have been unionized. However, unionized only means that a union has been formed. It does not mean that any contracts have been signed and does not means that workers have yet been able to improve their pay or working conditions. In fact, the company has been vigorously trying every imaginable union busting trick. These include firing or massively reducing the hours of union activists, endless dragging out negotiations, or simply walking away from the negotiating table.

This rally hopes to overcome the above difficulties by enlisting public support. Signs that were distributed said "Starbucks customer for a Starbuck union."

See all high resolution photos here.
For more information: https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_02-212-850_2183.jpg
original image (1706x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_03-212-858_4173.jpg
original image (2043x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_04-212-858_4175.jpg
original image (1824x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_05-212-858_4177.jpg
original image (1400x1646)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_06-212-858_4183.jpg
original image (1400x1873)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_07-212-850_2195.jpg
original image (1801x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_08-212-858_4191.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_09-212-858_4214.jpg
original image (1400x1743)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_10-212-858_4219.jpg
original image (1400x1665)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_11-212-858_4223.jpg
original image (1945x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_12-212-858_4235.jpg
original image (2148x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_13-212-858_4247.jpg
original image (2101x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_14-212-858_4258.jpg
original image (1687x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_15-212-858_4266.jpg
original image (2058x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_16-212-858_4282.jpg
original image (1400x1909)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_17-212-858_4294.jpg
original image (1400x1648)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_18-212-850_2230.jpg
original image (1794x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_19-212-858_4301.jpg
original image (1756x1400)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Aug 1, 2023 11:23PM
sm_20-212-858_4306.jpg
original image (1400x1877)
https://sbworkersunited.org/
