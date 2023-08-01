From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Starbucks Workers Hold City Hall Rally
No Contract, No Coffee!
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoMonday, July 31. As the struggle to unionize the nation's 16,000 Starbucks locations continues, several hundred California Starbucks workers and members of allied organizations held a noon rally on the steps of San Francisco's city Hall.
Shouting slogans and hearing speakers, including that of 17th district US House Representative Ro Khanna, the demands were simple and clear.
Right to Organize
Strong Foundation of Rights
Health and Safety
Wages and Pay
No Reductions
Guaranteed and Consistent Schedules
Expanded LOA and PTD
Immediate Access to Withheld Benefits
For details, see https://sbworkersunited.org
Starbucks' labor force, with its over 16,000 US locations is undergoing one of the nation's major union drives. Over 340 stores with 8,500 "partners" have been unionized. However, unionized only means that a union has been formed. It does not mean that any contracts have been signed and does not means that workers have yet been able to improve their pay or working conditions. In fact, the company has been vigorously trying every imaginable union busting trick. These include firing or massively reducing the hours of union activists, endless dragging out negotiations, or simply walking away from the negotiating table.
This rally hopes to overcome the above difficulties by enlisting public support. Signs that were distributed said "Starbucks customer for a Starbuck union."
See all high resolution photos here.
For more information: https://sbworkersunited.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network