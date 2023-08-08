Palo Alto Starbucks Sees Customers Rise Up! by Solidarity with Workers

On a national day of action called by Starbucks Workers United, elder activists the Raging Grannies led a singalong...customers joined in.

Photos by Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



About 15 Raging Grannies sang "Stop Union Busting" ditty written by the Seattle Raging Grannies outside a Starbucks location in Palo Alto, CA on August 7.