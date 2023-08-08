top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Labor & Workers

Palo Alto Starbucks Sees Customers Rise Up!

by Solidarity with Workers
Tue, Aug 8, 2023 8:03AM
On a national day of action called by Starbucks Workers United, elder activists the Raging Grannies led a singalong...customers joined in.
sm_sbjotopbest.jpg
original image (2048x1475)
Photos by Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

About 15 Raging Grannies sang "Stop Union Busting" ditty written by the Seattle Raging Grannies outside a Starbucks location in Palo Alto, CA on August 7.
For more information: http://www.sbworkersunited.org
§Solidarity with Workers
by Solidarity with Workers
Tue, Aug 8, 2023 8:03AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-08-08_at_7.35.07_am.jpg
original image (1122x1120)
http://www.raginggrannies.com
§Singalong with Ukulele
by Solidarity with Workers
Tue, Aug 8, 2023 8:03AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-08-08_at_7.31.04_am.jpg
original image (1768x1440)
http://www.raginggrannies.com
§Dance of Peace butterfly pleased customer at far left
by Solidarity with Workers
Tue, Aug 8, 2023 8:03AM
sm_sbjogrnsdanceofpeace.jpg
original image (2048x1056)
...as well as others. The monarch butterfly represents freedom. Dance of Peace performer Sharat Lin drew connections in a brief introduction calling for freedom from management exploitation of workers.
http://www.raginggrannies.com
§Granny with decorated hat
by Solidarity with Workers
Tue, Aug 8, 2023 8:03AM
sm_sbjomaggie.jpg
original image (2048x1882)
http://www.raginggrannies.com
§Customer in center stepped in to raise a fist
by Solidarity with Workers
Tue, Aug 8, 2023 8:03AM
sm_sbjowithvara.jpg
original image (2048x1433)
http://www.raginggrannies.com
§Starbucks patio
by Solidarity with Workers
Tue, Aug 8, 2023 8:03AM
sm_sbjolast.jpg
original image (2048x1679)
http://www.raginggrannies.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code