Palo Alto Starbucks Sees Customers Rise Up!
On a national day of action called by Starbucks Workers United, elder activists the Raging Grannies led a singalong...customers joined in.
Photos by Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
About 15 Raging Grannies sang "Stop Union Busting" ditty written by the Seattle Raging Grannies outside a Starbucks location in Palo Alto, CA on August 7.
For more information: http://www.sbworkersunited.org
