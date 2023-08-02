“The Union Is Calling”: Starbucks Bus Tour Lands in San Francisco by Portland Coming Up

On July 31, rally in front of City Hall in San Francisco.



Photos by: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto



Starbucks workers across the US face issues including:

Short staffing and unpredictable schedules.

Low wages and unaffordable healthcare.

Sexual and racial harassment, broken equipment, unfair discipline, and workplace favoritism!



Organizers say: "For over a year now, Starbucks has racked up hundreds of federal labor violations and has refused to negotiate with our union in good faith. Enough is enough!"



Next stops on the bus tour include: Portland August 4 and Beaverton Oregon August 5. Check link here--more stops are planned.





