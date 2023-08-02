top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

“The Union Is Calling”: Starbucks Bus Tour Lands in San Francisco

by Portland Coming Up
Wed, Aug 2, 2023 1:59AM
On July 31, rally in front of City Hall in San Francisco.
sm_rachel_p_star_top_37.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Photos by: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto

Starbucks workers across the US face issues including:
Short staffing and unpredictable schedules.
Low wages and unaffordable healthcare.
Sexual and racial harassment, broken equipment, unfair discipline, and workplace favoritism!

Organizers say: "For over a year now, Starbucks has racked up hundreds of federal labor violations and has refused to negotiate with our union in good faith. Enough is enough!"

Next stops on the bus tour include: Portland August 4 and Beaverton Oregon August 5. Check link here--more stops are planned.


For more information: https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§Chant leader


sm_rachel_p._second_star_44.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§On the steps at City Hall


sm_rachel_p.star__gu_.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§Covid Cautious


sm_rachel_p._star_masks.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Covid is seeing an uptick in the SF Bay Area
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§Purple color is SEIU


sm_rachel_p_star_34.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§Red t-shirts in solidarity


sm_rachel_p_star_29.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§Plaza view


sm_rachel_p_star_33.jpg
original image (2070x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§purple and red t-shirts


sm_rachel_p_star_21.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§somos unionistas


sm_rachel_p_star_11.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§red and green


sm_rachel_p_star_3.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§Customers are ready to support!


sm_rachel__p_star_2.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
National Day of Action for customers to support coming up Aug 7
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§interview with Labor Video Project


sm_rachel_pstar_7.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§solidarity!


sm_rachel_p_star_4.jpg
original image (2112x1426)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
§San Francisco's iconic city hall


sm_rachel_p_star_36.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
https://sbworkersunited.org/bussin
