Starbucks Workers United "Adopts" Fillmore Street Store by Leon Kunstenaar

Union organizers Leaflet in Front of Not Yet Unionized Starbucks as part of nation-wide drive.

Monday August 7. Leaflets were handed out in front of a Fillmore Starbucks store inviting the public to support efforts by Starbucks Workers United to Unionize the store's workers.



The leaflets noted Starbucks' illegal union busting efforts, the workers heroic effort during the pandemic, and their right to decent jobs free of exploitation.