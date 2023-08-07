top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Starbucks Workers United "Adopts" Fillmore Street Store

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 7, 2023 10:30PM
Union organizers Leaflet in Front of Not Yet Unionized Starbucks as part of nation-wide drive.
sm_01-219-850_2260.jpg
original image (1967x1400)
Monday August 7. Leaflets were handed out in front of a Fillmore Starbucks store inviting the public to support efforts by Starbucks Workers United to Unionize the store's workers.

The leaflets noted Starbucks' illegal union busting efforts, the workers heroic effort during the pandemic, and their right to decent jobs free of exploitation.
For more information: http://sbworkersunited.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 7, 2023 10:30PM
sm_02-219-850_2240.jpg
original image (1400x2235)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 7, 2023 10:30PM
sm_03-219-850_2242.jpg
original image (1400x2076)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 7, 2023 10:30PM
sm_04-219-850_2245.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 7, 2023 10:30PM
sm_05-219-850_2249.jpg
original image (1790x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 7, 2023 10:30PM
sm_06-219-850_2251.jpg
original image (1400x1914)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 7, 2023 10:30PM
sm_07-219-850_2256.jpg
original image (1806x1400)
